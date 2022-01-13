Decision Intelligence company Peak announces Zoe Hillenmeyer as Chief Commercial Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decision Intelligence company Peak today announced the appointment of Zoe Hillenmeyer as Chief Commercial Officer. Zoe joins from AWS, where she has led AI Business Development since 2018.



The Chief Commercial Officer role is new to Peak. Reporting into CEO and co-founder Richard Potter, Zoe will be responsible for creating and executing the scaleup's global commercial strategy.

"I first met the Peak team three years ago, and was floored by their intelligence and humility," Zoe commented, "During my time at AWS I have had the privilege to work alongside Peak and watch it evolve; eight months ago I was one of the first to see the newest iteration of the Peak platform – an integrated, accessible approach to Decision Intelligence which launches this month."

Decision Intelligence (DI) is the commercial application of AI to the decision making process. It is outcome focused, and so addresses many of the problems facing enterprises currently struggling to productionize AI or quantify a return on their data strategy.

"The market and customers are ready for a different approach to AI," said Zoe, "And Peak has the best start on the tech and the best vision for the future, uniting both technical and line-of-business users on one platform.

"Joining Peak now is a really special opportunity. We're building an awesome team around incredible tech; Peak will be the destination for AI talent."

Richard Potter said of the appointment: "We're delighted to welcome Zoe to the Peak team, she brings with her a wealth of experience from her time at both AWS and the Watson team at IBM that will be fundamental to helping Peak bring Decision Intelligence to every workplace."

Peak's Decision Intelligence platform features a suite of capabilities that enable customers to build and integrate AI-powered solutions that direct decision making across multiple business functions. It is used by leading brands including Nike, Pepsico, KFC, Sika and PrettyLittleThing.

The company has recently opened a Clubhouse in New York – it's first in the US – and is hiring for a number of roles. Open vacancies can be found here .

About Peak

Jointly founded in Manchester and Jaipur in 2015 by Richard Potter, David Leitch and Atul Sharma, Peak is on a mission to change the way the world works. Peak's Decision Intelligence platform provides businesses all over the world with AI-powered solutions that drive commercial outcomes.

The company has grown significantly over the last three years and, in August 2021, announced a $75m Series C funding round led by SoftBank's Vision Fund II. The same year, it received a Best Companies 3-star accreditation, which recognizes extraordinary levels of employee engagement and was ranked by The Sunday Times as one of the Best 100 Companies to Work For in 2020 and 2021.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d9c96de9-ebdb-4098-ac86-c46e7e477862

Contact: