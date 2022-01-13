GasLog Partners LP Announces Date for Fourth-Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Majuro, Marshall Islands, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") GLOP today announced that its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 will be released before the market opens on Thursday, January 27, 2022.
GasLog Partners will host a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 at 8.30 a.m. EST (3.30 p.m. EET) on Thursday, January 27, 2022. The Partnership's senior management will review the operational and financial performance for the period. Management's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:
+1 855 253 8928 (USA)
+44 20 3107 0289 (United Kingdom)
+33 1 70 80 71 53 (France)
+852 5819 4851 (Hong Kong)
+47 2396 4173 (Oslo)
Conference ID: 8735524
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).
For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the GasLog Partners website (http://www.gaslogmlp.com/investors).
Contacts:
Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643
Email: ir@gaslogmlp.com
About GasLog Partners
GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership's fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers (including one vessel sold and leased back under a bareboat charter) with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership GLOP but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. Visit GasLog Partners' website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.
