Fitness Machine Technicians Earns Spot on Entrepreneur's List of Top 500 Franchises for the Second Year in a Row

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, today announces it has ranked #291 on Entrepreneur magazine's list of top 500 franchises.



This highly competitive list recognizes the top 500 franchise brands that continued to grow and evolve in 2021. Entrepreneur evaluates franchises based on five pillars:

Costs and fees

Size and growth

Support (i.e., training times, marketing support, operational support)

Brand strength (i.e., social media, years in business)

Financial strength and stability



"We value every one of our Fitness Machine Technicians franchisees and recognize their resiliency through the extraordinary challenges our industry faced this year," said Don Powers, CEO and Founder of Fitness Machine Technicians. "It's an honor to be recognized nationally for our success as a franchise brand for the second year in a row, and we're excited to continue our growth in the next few years!"

Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand now has a total of 50 franchises in the U.S. and Canada, with over 100 territories in operation in 30 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

For 43 years, Entrepreneur has recognized franchise brands in their Franchise 500® ranking and calls itself "the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking." Fitness Machine Technicians made the publication's list of Fastest Growing Franchises in 2020 and was ranked in the Franchise 500® in 2021.

Fitness Machine Technicians offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company is headquartered outside of Philadelphia and offers franchise opportunities in multiple markets across the nation and Canada.

About Fitness Machine Technicians

Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States and Canada. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.

Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company's award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.