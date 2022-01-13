Legion Capital Launches Nationwide Online Lending Platform for Real Estate Developers

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legion Capital Corporation LGCP, a fintech-enabled private equity lender serving small to medium sized businesses and real estate developers, today announced plans to expand its lending portfolio through the launch of the Legion Funding platform, which enables real estate owners and developers throughout the U.S. to submit potential transactions online.



Legion has steadily grown its direct lending portfolio since product launch in December 2015, by focusing on early stage housing and real estate development finance in the ever growing Central Florida region. The company now looks to expand in select markets nationwide through the launch of the new platform.

"Our unique approach to specialized lending, particularly to early stage real estate developers, has distinguished us from our competitors," said Paul Carrazzone, President of Legion Capital. "By providing critical early-stage capital bundled with a basket of services and other key resources, we serve a need that has gone unserved by commercial banks and traditional lenders." Carrazzone added, "Legion now looks to capitalize on the success we have experienced in Central Florida by expanding our footprint into other key markets nationwide."

Legion recently announced the sellout of its $40 million SEC qualified offering and has amended and increased the offering to $75 million as approved by the SEC on January 7th, 2022.

"We are excited to expand our loan portfolio and open loan processing online as well as nationwide," stated Treanna Scholer, Manager of Lending Operations. "We look forward to helping real estate developers advance their mission by leveraging our fintech technology coupled with high touch relationship management."

To facilitate the portfolio expansion, Legion Capital is now processing loan applications online at www.LegionFunding.net.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital LGCP is a fintech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

Legion Capital serves our Investors and Financial Advisors through a suite of diversified equity and debt investment products, many of which offer attractive yields, non-correlation to traditional financial markets, and defined liquidity dates. For more information, please visit www.LegionCapital.com.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements that we make in this information piece may constitute forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning future strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated savings, financial results (including expenses, earnings, liquidity, cash flow and capital expenditures), industry or market conditions, demand for and pricing of our products, acquisitions and divestitures, anticipated results of litigation and regulatory developments or general economic conditions. In addition, words such as believes, expects, anticipates, intends, plans, estimates, projects, forecasts, and future or conditional verbs such as will, may, could, should, and would, as well as any other statement that necessarily depends on future events, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees, and they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although we make such statements based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. We caution investors not to rely unduly on any forward-looking statements and urge you to carefully consider the risks described in any Offering Documents associated with this information piece. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement in the event it later turns out to be inaccurate, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise. Legion is a private lender, and not a member of FINRA or FDIC.

MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACT:

Jamison Lenczyk

Investor Relations Director

407-720-4616

JamisonL@LegionCapital.com