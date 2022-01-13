Gordon Brothers & New Mill Capital Acquire The Muffin Mam Inc. Assets for Online Auction

Boston, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory, restructuring and investment firm, has partnered with New Mill Capital to acquire a newly constructed 100,000-square-foot commercial bakery and muffin plant formerly owned by The Muffin Mam Inc.

The Muffin Mam's state-of-the-art bakery will offer over 700 machinery and equipment assets for purchase including but not limited to:

2019 Henry Group indirect gas fired tunnel oven

(2) 2018 G&F ambient spiral coolers and (1) 2009 G&F ambient spiral cooler

(19) Baxter rack ovens

(4) 2019 Unifiller cake decorating lines

(2) Automatic lines

(2) Manual lines with individual Unifiller decorating equipment

(40+) Unifiller depositors and hopper toppers, cake and muffin depositing lines

2020 Oakes 60" 75 HP slurry skid with holding tank

2019 Oakes high shear aerator system

2020 FoodTools cake slabbing line and ultrasonic slicers

(5) 2019 VMI planetary mixers

2019 packaging equipment and all plant support

Gordon Brothers and New Mill Capital will hold the auction exclusively online with bidding opening Wednesday, February 2 and closing Wednesday, February 9. Inspections are available by appointment.

"This bakery is practically new and most of the assets were purchased between 2018 and 2020," said Michael Guelfo, Director, Commercial & Industrial at Gordon Brothers. "Given the continuing equipment supply chain issues and growing lead times, we're seeing a heavy interest in the assets."

In addition to the machinery and equipment, muffins, cakes and other bulk ingredient inventory are available for purchase. For additional information, please visit https://assets.gordonbrothers.com/assets-for-sale/assets/m/muffin-mam. For auction registration, please visit www.newmillcapital.com.

Gordon Brothers leverages decades of experience buying, selling, operating and valuing assets in the industrial economy across Australia, Brazil, Canada, the U.K., Europe, Japan and the U.S.

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, operating executives, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, operations and investments. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to put assets to their highest and best use. Gordon Brothers conducts more than $70 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually. Gordon Brothers is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

New Mill Capital

New Mill Capital (www.newmillcapital.com) is a privately held manufacturing asset acquisition and disposition firm specializing in food processing & beverage plant equipment auctions, turnkey sales and acquisitions. New Mill is a national leader in the sale of idle plant equipment and has also acquired and repurposed over 20,000,000 square feet of manufacturing facilities.

Lauren Nadeau Gordon Brothers +1-617-422-6599 lnadeau@gordonbrothers.com