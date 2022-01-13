The 2Checkout Monetization Platform Named Leader in the G2 Winter 2022 Reports for E-Commerce Platforms, Subscription Management Software and Subscription Billing Software

The platform's industry leadership and capabilities earned multiple recognitions in each of the past four G2 Grid® reports
ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout (now Verifone), the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, part of the Verifone global brand, announced that it was named a leader in the following three G2 Winter 2022 Grid® reports: E-commerce Platforms, Subscription Management Software and Subscription Billing Software. The digital commerce solution had previously received recognition in the same areas for the Spring, Summer and Fall 2021 reports.
G2 is a global peer-to-peer business solutions review website, which offers buyers performance and customer satisfaction ratings, as well as useful insights on companies' standing within the competitive space. G2 reports are an invaluable tool for assessing a business's market position, as they are based on transparent customer ratings on G2 and aggregated data from online sources and social networks. For each G2 Grid® report, recognized companies are ranked and placed in one of the following four categories: Leader, High Performer, Contender and Niche.
The platform's most recent recognition in the eCommerce, subscription billing and management categories, based largely on the strengths of its digital commerce capabilities, continues its string of being awarded the highest ranking in the G2 reports. Having previously received the Leader or High Performer for the same categories in the G2 Spring, Summer and Fall 2021 reports, 2Checkout's latest Grid® recognition underscores our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions while empowering merchants to sell goods, services and subscriptions with ease at a global level.
Inclusion in the G2 Grid® reports is based on receiving a high volume of positive reviews in G2 touchpoints. G2 also considers additional metrics from publicly available information and third-party sources. The comprehensive all-in-one monetization platform is routinely praised by reviewers, who hail it for its advanced subscription and eCommerce capabilities that enable merchants to scale cross-border without friction and manage and monetize subscriptions across the entire lifecycle.
"At Verifone, we are honored to be acknowledged by the new G2 rankings. In 2021 we further developed the capabilities of the 2Checkout monetization platform and drove better outcomes for our customers, helping them maximize online revenues, expand to new markets with ease and take advantage of digital opportunities – and these new recognitions based on users' input confirm our direction and further motivate us as we move into 2022," commented Oana Trif, Director of Product Global eCommerce at Verifone.
About 2Checkout (now Verifone)
Verifone is a FinTech leader providing valuable end-to-end payment and commerce solutions to the world's best-known retail brands, major financial institutions, and more than 600,000 merchants. Verifone enables omnichannel commerce, revolutionizing selling for merchants and building personalized, flexible and innovative journeys for shoppers and buyers across the world. As part of Verifone's eCommerce division, 2Checkout is an all-in-one monetization platform that helps clients drive sales growth across online channels. 2Checkout's digital services, including global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance and risk management, help clients stay focused on innovating their products while delivering exceptional customer experiences.
Media Contact: Adela Dincea, 2Checkout Email: press@2checkout.com Tel: +40.727.978.367
