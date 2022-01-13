With Ransomware Attacks Continuing to Rise, Netsurion's Partnership with Deep Instinct Achieves Complete Threat Cycle Protection in a Managed Platform

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), today announced that a year into its strategic relationship with Deep Instinct, the first company to apply end-to-end deep learning to cybersecurity, partners and customers are continuing to benefit from a unified cybersecurity solution. The collaborative offering uniquely delivers predict, prevent, detect, and respond capabilities as a managed service.



Since establishing the partnership, Netsurion and Deep Instinct saw the opportunity to enable customers and partners to move past the failed model of traditional anti-virus and benefit from a managed, prevention-first solution – and that goal has become a reality. "More than 15,000 endpoints are protected by Deep Instinct within our customer base – and that number is growing," said A.N. Ananth, president at Netsurion. "Netsurion customers and partners are now realizing the prevention-first value of managed endpoint security powered by deep learning."

Ransomware attacks grew by 244 percent year-over-year in the first six months of 2021, Deep Instinct researchers found. Netsurion's focus has always been on listening to customer and partner needs, to continuously deliver state-of-the-art technology with the human element required to offer a complete solution. Netsurion's strength was in detection and response, but the organization wanted to move upstream and stop attacks as they arrived as well, by bringing powerful AI-driven prediction and prevention to their customers and MSP/MSSP partners.

The combined technologies are a cybersecurity force multiplier. Not only are more threats prevented automatically, but the enhanced endpoint information is also pre-filtered before it feeds into the Netsurion threat detection and response platform. This reduces the amount of security alert noise, which in turn increases Netsurion's effectiveness in detecting more advanced attacks.

"Our patented deep-learning endpoint cybersecurity solution excels at identifying new and never-before-seen threats, providing the front-end protection enterprises need in today's active threat environment," said Brian Feeney, vice president of global channels and MSSPs at Deep Instinct. "Combining our technology with Netsurion's solution sets a new standard for defense-in-depth excellence and makes it available in a managed platform for enterprises of any size, as well as our joint MSP and MSSP partners."

Netsurion provides complete predict, prevent, detect, and respond capabilities through their Managed Threat Protection solution in three service levels based on their core platform, EventTracker:

EventTracker Endpoint Security delivers the Deep Instinct technology as a managed service by Netsurion's 24/7 SOC

EventTracker Essentials is purpose-built for MSPs and MSSPs to deliver SIEM, log management, compliance support, and endpoint security, all managed by Netsurion's 24/7 SOC

EventTracker Enterprise brings the most flexible co-managed options and additional security controls like IDS and vulnerability management, as well as endpoint security, all managed by Netsurion's 24/7 SOC



Learn more about Netsurion's Managed Threat Protection capabilities and Deep Instinct's ransomware prevention.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion's managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #23 among MSSP Alert's 2021 Top 250 MSSPs.

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world's first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We prevent threats pre-execution, before any damage is done, and have >99% unknown threat accuracy and a <.01% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform extends and enhances existing security stacks to provide complete protection against malware and other cyber threats anywhere in the enterprise — network, endpoint, and mobile. To learn more, visit Deep Instinct.

Contact

Deb Montner

Montner Tech PR

dmontner@montner.com

203-226-9290

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6729ab80-7f23-4c7b-a595-148cb8959ae5