Physician Growth Partners Advises Arizona Dermatology Group in Transaction With Forefront Dermatology

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is proud to have advised Arizona Dermatology Group ("ADG") in a transaction with Forefront Dermatology ("Forefront"), a private equity portfolio company of OMERS Private Equity.
Led by Dr. Ray Johnson, ADG has grown to be the leading dermatology practice in Northern Arizona with four locations and a state-of-the-art laboratory. ADG has grown to more than 10 providers and sees over 40,000 patients annually across its four locations in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Scottsdale, and Cottonwood. ADG's services cover the entire range of skin care including medical, cosmetic, and surgical care. This partnership will fuel ADG's growth trajectory enabling it to expand into adjacent geographies and take advantage of the rapid growth in its core market.
Ezra Simons and Robert Aprill of Physician Growth Partners served as the lead transaction advisors to Arizona Dermatology Group while Russell Hilton of Alston and Bird provided legal counsel. Sean Sullivan led the transaction on behalf of Forefront.
Dr. Ray Johnson, Founder of AGD, noted, "We have established the dominant position in a rapidly growing market. We knew how much was left to accomplish and recognized the value in bringing on a strategic partner. We look forward to opening several additional locations and bolstering our current footprint with the support of Forefront. After considering a number of potential partners, it was clear that Forefront had the expertise to support ADG while ensuring we retained our clinical autonomy and decision making at the local level. This transaction would never have been possible without the relentless support and advocacy by Ezra and his team at PGP. They ensured we interviewed several potential partners, had leverage in terms of valuation, and optionality. A process like this is a marathon and there are any number of opportunities for it to take an unexpected turn. The PGP team ensured everything stayed on course and enabled us to cross the finish line."
Ezra Simons, Managing Partner, concluded, "We were excited about the competitive nature of this process which allowed Ray and his team to consider more than 10 partnership options each with a different approach, structure, and strategy. Ultimately Forefront's track record, approach to partnerships, and vision for the Arizona market were the driving factors in the decision. We're excited for Ray in this next chapter as the potential of ADG in the Northern Arizona market is unlimited. We look forward to seeing what Forefront and AZD can build together."
About Physician Growth Partners
Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician groups in transactions with private equity. For more information, please visit physiciangrowthpartners.com.
For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please contact Ezra Simons at Physician Growth Partners:
Ezra Simons
ESimons@physiciangrowthpartners.com
222 W Ontario St Ste. 315, Chicago, IL 60654
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.