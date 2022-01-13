Unissant Welcomes Sumeet Shrivastava as Inaugural Board of Advisors Member

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Unissant, Inc. announced today the appointment of Sumeet Shrivastava as the inaugural member of their Board of Advisors. The Board will be a collection of the region's top thought leaders in technology, federal consulting, and business management, and will provide guidance and direction supporting Unissant's leadership as the company expands.

Sumeet is a well-known and respected member within the US government contracting community with over thirty years of experience. He has helped navigate the transition of two small businesses to ultimately be purchased by strategic acquirers (ANSTEC to Keane Federal Systems and most recently, ARRAY to CGI Federal). Sumeet is an active community leader supporting the DC/MD/VA region through his numerous Board positions with TIE-DC, Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation, GO Virginia Region 7 and with his alma mater, George Mason University.

"The entire Unissant leadership team is very pleased to welcome Sumeet to our Board of Advisors," said Manish Malhotra, CEO of Unissant. "His extensive experience in government contracting and his financial expertise makes him the perfect catalyst to help accelerate Unissant's growth journey."

"I have followed Manish and the Unissant story for over 10 years and always been impressed with how he has navigated each step of their growth journey," said Sumeet. "In getting to know his broader leadership team these last few years and seeing the incredible platform they've built for growth to the next level, I am very excited to have this opportunity to support that effort."

Unissant noted that it is continuing efforts to identify additional board members with significant experience and knowledge across its technology and client portfolio as well as in the financial services and capital markets.

About Unissant

Unissant is a data-driven digital transformation & cybersecurity services company with expertise in Health IT, Finance and National Security. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles such as CIO-SP3, GSA PSS and GSA HealthIT SIN and is a CMMI ML 3 Dev, CMMI ML 3 SVC, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013 company headquartered in Herndon, Virginia with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. Unissant is the recipient of various industry awards such as SECAF Government Project of the Year, the FedHealthIT Innovation Award and most recently the ACT-IAC Innovation Award.

Contact Information: jmeagher@unissant.com