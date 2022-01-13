Sprout Social to Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results on February 22, 2022

CHICAGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprout Social, Inc. ("Sprout Social", the "Company") SPT, an industry-leading provider of cloud-based social media management software, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
The financial results and business highlights will be discussed on a conference call and webcast scheduled at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. Online registration for this event conference call can be found at https://conferencingportals.com/event/WCLZyewU. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed from Sprout Social's investor relations website at http://investors.sproutsocial.com.
Following completion of the events, a webcast replay will also be available at http://investors.sproutsocial.com for 12 months.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 30,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout's unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn. Learn more at sproutsocial.com.
Availability of Information on Sprout Social's Website and Social Media Profiles
Investors and others should note that Sprout Social routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts and the Sprout Social Investors website. We also intend to use the social media profiles listed below as a means of disclosing information about us to our customers, investors and the public. While not all of the information that the Company posts to the Sprout Social Investors website or to social media profiles is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in Sprout Social to review the information that it shares at the Investors link located at the bottom of the page on www.sproutsocial.com and to regularly follow our social media profiles. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Sprout Social when enrolling an email address by visiting "Email Alerts" in the "Shareholder Services" section of Sprout Social's Investor website at https://investors.sproutsocial.com/.
Social Media Profiles:
www.twitter.com/SproutSocial
www.twitter.com/SproutSocialIR
www.facebook.com/SproutSocialInc
www.linkedin.com/company/sprout-social-inc-/
www.instagram.com/sproutsocial
Contact Media: Kaitlyn Gronek Email: pr@sproutsocial.com Phone: (773) 904-9674 Investors: Jason Rechel Twitter: @SproutSocialIR Email: jason.rechel@sproutsocial.com Phone: (312) 528-9166
