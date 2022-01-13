League of Zodiacs - blockchain game inspired by Eastern spiritual animals

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- League of zodiacs is inspired by animals in eastern culture. This can clearly demonstrate the connection between technology, spirituality, and especially between cultures. League of Zodiacs will be the first blockchain game to feature a universe involving these mascots. And the League of Zodiacs will lay the first foundation in that total.
League of Zodiacs gives gamers ownership of in-game assets and increases their value by actively playing the game. Participating in the in-game economy will receive rewards and create more value for other players and the ecosystem. The rewards for these digital assets are cryptocurrencies and in-game resources tokenized on the blockchain, which could become a new revenue stream for many people, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
VISION
● Millions of players enjoy the game and earn extra steady income every month.
● Join the Metaverse movement as one of the top blockchain games.
● Active community turns their passion for gaming into valuable tokens.
THE MISSION
● More fun. The gameplay should be fascinating and entertaining, keeping players interested in participating in the game every day for years.
● Earn more. Players will enjoy additional income when actively playing League of Zodiacs, loot rewards, and exchange items for other players forever.
WHY LEAGUE OF ZODIACS
What Makes League of Zodiacs Different?
ZODIACS META
With technological development, more and more people are focusing their lives on the new era of digital interaction and experiencing digital collection. The real-world economy system is shaping into the new digital economy system called "Metaverse."
The Metaverse world has evolved into a place for entertainment, commercial, and influence across various industries ranging from music, economics, games, and other industries. In this digital world, people can travel, make friends, visit certain places, buy goods and services, interact, and play with others, just like in real life.
Metaverse is an unlimited digital universe where we can do more than anything in real life. Like Zodiacs Metaverse, where people can do many things entertainingly and fascinatingly, this is a wonderful place for people who enjoy the play-to-earn mechanism. With the foundation inspired by Eastern culture, especially the spiritual animals, we will expand the universe around it to accommodate the promising Metaverse ecosystem.
THE REAL MONEY ECONOMY
Players spend billions of cash in-game items. However, they cannot exchange it back because most game developers forbid their players to sell their in-game assets in exchange for cash. If players ignore it and still consistently do that to earn their ROI, they might get banned from the game.
On the contrary, while playing League of Zodiacs, players' rewards will be exchangeable into cash. Players can exchange all the spiritual animals they own on the market to earn a profit; we will make the transaction as perfect and secure as possible from the Blockchain platform into cash by cooperating with the local market. Accordingly, players can purchase their necessities using the reward token.
PRICE STABILITY
Players' participant growth will also increase the token production. Without a mechanism to claim the use of this token, the demand for this token would decrease, therefore leading to overselling and causing the token price to drop continually. That is why in League of Zodiacs, we will apply cryptographic token rewards natively in various important activities.
LEAGUE OF ZODIACS GAMEPLAY
The spiritual animals in the oriental culture are the inspiration for this game. This army of spiritual animals will fight against the gods that represent the worst to drive them away for a better life, luck, and happiness. The war between humankind against the ancient gods has existed since immemorial time, but their power was brutal for humans to cope with. Summoned beasts are summoned to help humans fight against those evil forces.
1. TOP-UP TOKEN TO PLAY GAME:
- Token in-game is: $LOZS
- You have to change (top-up) $LOZ become $LOZS (in-game) to play game.
- Exchange rate: 1 $LOZ = 1 $LOZS
2. OPEN BOX:
- Animals: 12 Animal of Zodiacs will be opened randomly.
- Skills of Animals: 12 skills of 12 Animal will be opened random
3. BATTLE (PvE):
- Battle against the Monster (04 Monsters in-game)
- You have to Mix Animals and Kills to fight against Monster:
- 04 Monster's name:
o Covid-19
o Poverty
o Unlucky
o Natural disaster
ð Every Monster has animals systems attached, random every hour.
ð Example: Covid-19 Monster hidden animal: Rabbit, Tiger, or Dragon. (Random every hour)
- The player has to calculate how to mix Animals and Skills in the most optimal way to fight against Monsters
Tokenomics:
- Total supply : 100,000,000 $LOZ
- Presale 30% : 30,000,000 $LOZ
- List PCS 21% :21,000,000 $LOZ
- Airdrop 1% : 1,000,000 $LOZ
- Pool Reward 38% : 38,000,000 $LOZ
- Marketing 5% : 5,000,000 $LOZ
- Developer 5% : 5,000,000 $LOZ
