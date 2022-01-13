Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CERN, LAWS, TMX, MIME; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Cerner Corporation CERN concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Oracle Corporation for $95.00 per share. If you are a Cerner shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Lawson Products, Inc. LAWS concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TestEquity and Gexpro Services. If you are a Lawson shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. TMX concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited MIME concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

