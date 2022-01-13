American Battery Technology Delivers First Tonopah Flats Lithium Samples for Analysis

Reno, Nev., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) ABML, an American critical minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling company, has completed drilling of its first set of several sampling locations and submitted the subsurface samples collected from their Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project for high throughput screening analysis. These samples were collected from their initial secured 305 lode mining claims, located in Big Smoky Valley near Tonopah, Nev.

"We're proud of how quickly and efficiently our Resources team has been able to develop and execute this initial exploration drilling and sampling effort, and we're excited to begin analyzing the characterization results from these initial samples," stated ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert.

Given the promising results of initial surface samples of the original 305 claims, combined with the confirmed geological representative characteristics and surface expressions of adjacent claims, ABTC commenced an additional exploratory subsurface sampling program to potentially further develop this resource where the sample results will be used to understand the extent of the deposit in footprint, depth, and the grades of the lithium. The company will continue with additional exploratory drilling while thorough analyses of these initial samples are underway.

The ABTC Tonopah Flats Lithium Exploration Project currently encompasses the exploration, sampling, and analysis of 427 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 8,540 acres of land. The company will continue conducting geological mapping, sampling, geochemical analysis, and proprietary extraction trials to characterize these high potential resources and to quantify the performance of its internally developed lithium extraction and manufacturing operations.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company, which recently changed its name from American Battery Metals Corporation, is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

