Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $43.6 Million by 2027

by Globe Newswire
January 13, 2022 8:32 AM | 26 min read

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liver Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032071/?utm_source=GNW
3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach US$14 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Laboratory Tests segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
- The Liver Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.1 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
- Endoscopy Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR
- In the global Endoscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.8 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
  • FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics U.S.A. Corporation
  • Hologic
  • Illumina Inc.
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Oncimmune Holdings Plc
  • Qiagen
  • Siemens Healthineers
  • Sirtex Medical ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032071/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Imaging by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Imaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory Tests
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Laboratory Tests by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Tests by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Endoscopy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Endoscopy by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Endoscopy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Biopsy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Biopsy by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopsy by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Diagnosis
Techniques by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Diagnosis Techniques
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Diagnosis
Techniques by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Hospitals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratories by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Laboratories by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratories by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 29: USA Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other
Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 47: China Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: China Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 62: France Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: France Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 80: UK Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other
Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: UK Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics by
End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory
Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory
Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

INDIA
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR

Table 119: India Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy,
Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: India Current & Future Analysis for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: India Historic Review for Liver Cancer Diagnostics
by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 123: India 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory
Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory Tests,
Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Imaging, Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy
and Other Diagnosis Techniques for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: South Korea Historic Review for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Hospitals, Laboratories and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Liver Cancer
Diagnostics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Laboratories and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Liver Cancer Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging,
Laboratory Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis
Techniques - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Imaging, Laboratory
Tests, Endoscopy, Biopsy and Other Diagnosis Techniques Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liver
Cancer Diagnostics by Diagnosis Technique - Percentage

