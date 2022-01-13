Genasys Inc. to Participate in Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. GNSS, the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Klahn, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in the 2nd Annual Best Ideas Virtual Conference being held February 8 - 11, 2022.



Management is scheduled to host a group presentation Tuesday, February 8 at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and participate in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference on Thursday, February 10, and Friday, February 11.

For more information, or to register for the Best Ideas virtual conference and schedule a meeting, please use the link provided here: https://microcaprodeo.com/.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

