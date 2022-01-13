vTv Therapeutics Shares Updated Corporate Presentation

HIGH POINT, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the quality of life for people with diabetes, is sharing its updated corporate presentation highlighting its lead program TTP399, a novel oral liver-selective glucokinase activator, as a transformative treatment in the reduction of hypoglycemic episodes for the global diabetes population.



Key Takeaways include:

Hypoglycemia is common in people with type 1 diabetes and can occur quickly, with symptoms including sweating, nausea, coordination problems, headaches and even seizures.

TTP399 may be used as a once-daily, oral adjunctive therapy in a $16B global insulin market for the reduction of hypoglycemic episodes.

TTP399 has been tested in almost 600 patients to date with no evidence of diabetic ketoacidosis.

vTv has worldwide rights to TTP399 with global pivotal trials anticipated in 2022.

vTv is actively seeking to raise non-dilutive capital through licensing TTP399 in regions outside of North America and Europe.

vTv is also actively seeking licensing deals for HPP737 and other assets.

"We are excited to share our presentation highlighting the differentiation of TTP399 and the massive market opportunity it presents as an oral adjunctive therapy to insulin," said Deepa Prasad, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics. "Hypoglycemia is a major barrier to achieving glycemic control, and with the potential for expansion into type 2 diabetes, we have the opportunity to make a significant impact around the world. We are also seeking partners to develop our other drug candidates."

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of diabetes patients by developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by its program for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

