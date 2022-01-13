Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Provides Update on Regenerative Medicine Intellectual Property Portfolio

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc . BTX ("Brooklyn"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announces that 18 new patents were issued and 17 new patent applications were filed in 2021. The intellectual property is owned by Factor Bioscience ("Factor") and exclusively licensed to Brooklyn for various fields of therapeutic use. The newly-issued patents encompass those covering the Company's mRNA-based cellular reprogramming and gene editing technology, as well as nucleic acid delivery using Brooklyn's ToRNAdo™ lipid nanoparticle technology (LNP).



"We believe that the newly issued patents reflect the exceptional and innovative work in advancing mRNA-based technologies conducted by our partners at Factor Bioscience. Additionally we believe that Brooklyn's exclusive license to these and previously issued Factor patents, now numbering more than 70 total issued patents, position us to execute our programs in multiple important therapeutic areas and make us a good strategic partner for other companies that wish to work in the engineered cellular therapy field," commented Brooklyn's Chief Executive Officer and President Howard Federoff, M.D., Ph.D. "Moreover, there are greater than 60 pending patent applications which provide the opportunity for further broadening the scope of technology controlled by Brooklyn for developing transformative regenerative medicines."

Many of the newly-issued patents are directed to compositions and methods for reprogramming somatic cells to pluripotent stem cells and using mRNA-based methods to direct gene editing. Other newly-issued patents are directed to a novel LNP that efficiently delivers nucleic to cells both in vitro and in vivo. The new patents have been issued in the United States, Australia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and eight European countries, including France and Great Britain and have expiry dates that extend to 2032 or beyond.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine, gene editing, and cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases.

Brooklyn's most advanced program is IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

Brooklyn has multiple next-generation cell and gene-editing therapies in preclinical development for various indications including acute respiratory distress syndrome, solid tumor indications, as well as in vivo gene-editing therapies for rare genetic diseases. For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "expects," "believes," "will," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "seek," "predict," "project," "potential" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial position, market opportunities, our clinical and preclinical trials and our ability to obtain regulatory approval for any of our product candidates. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation: our dependence on the success of our internal development programs; whether or not our product pipeline candidates successfully complete clinical trials, receive regulatory approval and can be successfully commercialized; our ability to fund, enroll and complete our clinical trials; whether we generate the expected benefits of any acquisitions or joint ventures; our ability to maintain orphan drug exclusivity for IRX-2; undesirable side effects of our current or future product candidates; the impact of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impacts on our business, including our ability to enroll persons in our clinical trials; our limited operating history; and the cautionary statements and risk factors described in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and our other filings filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

