Mark Voll Joins Ultra-Low Power Technology Platform Leader Ambiq As Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambiq® announces that Mark Voll has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In his role, Voll will oversee Ambiq's accounting, internal audit, financial planning and analysis, among other financial operations.



Mark has over thirty years of experience in CFO positions in multiple publicly-traded technology companies. Most notably, he led the Aquantia initial public offering in 2017, and later managed the sale of Aquantia to Marvell Semiconductor in 2019. Additionally, Mark led the initial public offerings of Montage Technology in 2013, and of Techwell, Inc. in 2006.

"It's my absolute pleasure to announce that Mark has joined Ambiq as our very first Chief Financial Officer," said Fumihide Esaka, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ambiq. "His expertise will catapult Ambiq to the next chapter of our ‘endpoint intelligence' journey."

"I am very excited to be joining Ambiq," said Mark Voll. "I hope to use my skills and experience as part of a team that will lead Ambiq's next stage of growth."

