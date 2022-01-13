SmileDirectClub Partners With Jonathan Van Ness, Tunde Oyeneyin and Arielle Vandenberg To Launch New Confidence Council, Highlighting the Transformational Power of a Smile

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate the new year, SmileDirectClub, the next generation oral care company, announced the creation of its new Confidence Council in partnership with Ambassadors Jonathan Van Ness, Tunde Oyeneyin and Arielle Vandenberg, to shine a light on the transformational power of a smile. Through their experiences with ‘Queer Eye,' Peloton and ‘Love Island,' these individuals understand the vital role that confidence can play in transforming your life, body and relationships.



According to a recent survey by OnePulse, 93% of individuals surveyed agree that a straight and healthy smile increases self-confidence. Additionally, 94% believe that increased self-confidence improves overall mood, happiness and the likelihood to make other positive life changes.*

Through its Confidence Council, SmileDirectClub hopes to raise awareness of its mission to democratize access to care and the importance of helping more people realize the life-changing potential of their smiles. Since launching in 2014, SmileDirectClub has helped over 1.5 million customers around the world achieve a new smile, furthering its goal of enabling access to a smile each and every person loves, by making it accessible, affordable and convenient for everyone.

"When selecting partners for this initiative, it was clear that Jonathan, Tunde and Arielle all deeply believe in the power of confidence and positivity to uplift themselves and their communities," said John Sheldon, Chief Marketing Officer at SmileDirectClub. "We're excited to share the experiences and stories of our Confidence Council Ambassadors, all of whom believe in the importance of confidence and the transformational power of a smile."

Jonathan Van Ness, Star of ‘Queer Eye', Author & Founder of JVN Hair: "How we talk about ourselves makes such an impact on how we show up in the world, how we work with other people, how we interact with loved ones and people we don't know. I know the power of a transformation, and loving your smile is a great first step towards boosting your confidence. I am personally excited to be starting my own journey with SmileDirectClub and can't wait to see how my new smile impacts my own self-confidence."

Tunde Oyeneyin, Peloton Instructor, Trainer & Public Speaker: "I believe confidence is a skill, not a trait, which is why I am honored to be partnering with SmileDirectClub to spread confidence around the world. As I learned from my own experience, when you shed the doubt, step into your own power and own that power, you will prevail. As someone who used to not want to be noticed, I know firsthand the power of confidence in loving who you are and, like SmileDirectClub, I believe that a smile can have a transformational power on your self-confidence."

Arielle Vandenberg, Actress, Comedian & Host of ‘Love Island': "Being confident about your smile makes a big difference in how you present yourself to the world. As someone who appreciates the power of laughter, being confident with my smile is important to me, and that is why I am excited to be partnering with SmileDirectClub to spread confidence as an Ambassador of its Confidence Council. While confidence is not developed overnight, if you believe in what you are doing and you're passionate about it, that's truly what will show and what people will gravitate towards. I take pride in my own self-confidence and believe it's important to never take yourself too seriously, in life and in relationships. Always remember to smile and put yourself out there, as a smile and confidence are always key!"

With 90% of those surveyed planning to make a positive change to boost their self-confidence this New Year*, now is the time to take steps to love your smile even more. Through the end of January (1/31), you can get a $15 impression kit (free after return) plus 6 months of free whitening with LED light by using code NEWYEAR2022 on SmileDirectClub.com.

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner. Since launch, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia.





About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com

* Source: OnePulse Survey, n=300 US Consumers, 16+ years old with representative market mix of gender, ethnicity, age group, HH income, and geographic location

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da334211-c6aa-452b-9386-68420306238f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24f1d4fd-fa8e-4a8a-909f-3414d89b7b46

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82c223d1-5219-4df3-a8b8-49e5f11d3ec7