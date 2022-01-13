Global Load Monitoring Systems Market to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Load Monitoring Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032075/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Load Cell, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Indicator & Controller segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $819.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
- The Load Monitoring Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$819.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$642 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
- Data Logging Software Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
- In the global Data Logging Software segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$573.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$739.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$402.4 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
- Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS
- Futek Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.
- Indutrade AB
- James Fisher Sons Plc
- LCM Systems Ltd.
- Mettler-Toledo International Inc.
- Precia Molen Group
- Spectris Plc
- Vishay Precision Group Inc.
- WIKA Alexander WiegSE and Co. KG.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.