Akoya Biosciences Announces Commercial Launch of PhenoCycler-Fusion, the Fastest Single-Cell Spatial Biology System

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc., AKYA, The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced the commercial availability of the PhenoCycler™-Fusion system, setting a new standard in spatial biology for high-speed imaging of whole slides, at single-cell and sub-cellular resolution.
The PhenoCycler-Fusion platform fuses the strengths of the company's automated, ultrahigh multiplex cycling platform, PhenoCycler (previously branded as CODEX), and its high-speed imaging platform, PhenoImager™ (previously branded as Phenoptics), into an end-to-end, integrated workflow. The unprecedented speed of its workflow enables researchers to image multiple biomarkers and millions of cells across whole slides in just minutes, providing an unbiased view of how cells spatially organize and interact to influence disease outcomes.
A unique benefit of the system is its tunable workflow that offers researchers the flexibility to run large panels for hypothesis-free biomarker discovery and focused panels for high-throughput biomarker validation, all on a single system. This breakthrough capability simplifies the translation of spatial biomarker signatures onto the PhenoImager HT, a high-throughput platform that can process 300+ samples per week.
"The PhenoCycler-Fusion delivers on our vision of providing an integrated solution to scale up spatial biology studies that require larger panels, higher sample throughput and an unbiased interrogation of every cell from a tissue sample." said Brian McKelligon, Chief Executive Officer of Akoya Biosciences.
In addition to its well-established protein biomarker assays, the system will also be enabled with RNA detection to provide a deeper, comprehensive view into tissue biology. To this end, Akoya recently announced a partnership with Bio-Techne, to automate RNAScope assays, a highly cited and proven standard in RNA imaging, on the PhenoCycler-Fusion system. This multiomic workflow will also complement a novel spatial transcriptomics chemistry, currently being developed by Akoya, which will also be compatible with PhenoCycler-Fusion.
"Spatial discovery is all about studying the rich diversity of cell types, cellular neighborhoods and their interactions, across the entirety of a tissue section." said Garry Nolan, Ph.D., the Rachford and Carlota A. Harris Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Stanford University School of Medicine and a leading pioneer in the field of spatial biology. "This can happen on a much larger scale if we can image whole slides with a high-speed system like PhenoCycler-Fusion. The throughput, flexibility, and compatibility with archived slides are some of the reasons we decided to adopt the platform in our lab."
"We've been using the CODEX platform for studying the spatial interactions of tumor and immune cells and how they behave in response to immunotherapy" said Robert Schreiber, Ph.D., Professor of Pathology and Immunology, Washington University, St. Louis and a renowned expert in immuno-oncology. "With PhenoCycler-Fusion we can now scale up to higher throughput studies with large cohorts of samples and image entire slides in a rapid timeframe."
The PhenoCycler-Fusion offers the following features:
- Single-cell and sub-cellular resolution, at a standard long established by Akoya's spatial phenotyping systems
- Ultrahigh plex detection of 100+ markers for deep spatial phenotyping
- Rapid, unbiased mapping of every cell across entire tissue sections, including archived FFPE (formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded) slides
- High-speed imaging that enables the processing of 100+ whole slides per week.
- Multiomic detection of protein and RNA biomarkers
To underscore the powerful future of the integrated spatial phenotyping portfolio, Akoya has also rebranded its existing products – CODEX is now PhenoCycler, the Phenoptics workflow is renamed as PhenoImager, and the Vectra Polaris instrument is the PhenoImager HT.
For more information about PhenoCycler-Fusion, please visit akoyabio.com/fusion.
About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences' mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.
Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences
investors@akoyabio.com
Media Contact:
Michelle Linn
Bioscribe, Inc.
774-696-3803
michelle@bioscribe.com
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14ae518b-2321-4fb1-96cb-a2f90a423c43
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bef68b0b-4610-43d1-8ae7-14cd596cd1b4
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.