Axele TMS Announces Integration with Triumph Factoring and Digital Bill of Lading Upgrades

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces upgrades to its award-winning software, Axele TMS. These new upgrades include integration with Triumph Factoring, a digital bill of lading, electronic signature capture, and improved expense accounting and visibility.
"We are constantly upgrading our software based on feedback from clients helping to improve digital processes, such as eliminating paper forms and adding digital signatures," said Ravi Ahuja, Founder of Axele. "The comprehensive updates we deliver help our clients to seamlessly share information and automate processes that keep their trucking businesses running efficiently and profitably."
In this latest Axele upgrade, users will receive:
- Integration with Triumph Business Capital, a leading invoice factoring business. The integration allows trucking firms to send invoices seamlessly from the Axele TMS to Triumph factoring for a smoother experience and faster time-to-cash.
- Driver Mobile App enhancements that include:
- Digital Bill of Lading – Replaces paper and manual bill of lading processes with an all-digital version in the Axele Driver App to eliminate errors and time for back-office teams.
- Electronic Signature Capture – Using the driver app, capture customer and driver signatures electronically for critical shipment paperwork to reduce order turnaround and billing times.
- Improved Expense Accounting and Visibility - Fleet managers can now get better clarity on what their operating costs and expenses are with improved expense dashboards and simplified cost reporting.
- Advanced Reports: Users can now create and export a comprehensive view of a load by using different filter combinations of pickup/drop-off dates, load statuses, and more.
- Account Summary now contains an aggregate of the expenses from tractor settlements and dispatcher commissions.
- New Expense List View includes:
- Show, hide and reorganize the columns.
- Sort by column headers.
- Consolidated filter controls.
- Mobile compatible view for smaller screens.
About Axele
Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.
Media Contact for Axele:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
Cell (404) 421-8497
Becky@MediaFirst.Net
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.