Global Location Intelligence Market to Reach $29.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Intelligence Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032077/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sales & Marketing Optimization, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.2% CAGR and reach US$7.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Workforce Management segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR
- The Location Intelligence market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10% and 12.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
- Asset Management Segment to Record 13.8% CAGR
- In the global Asset Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Bosch Software Innovations GmbH
- ESRI
- HERE Technologies
- MDA Corporation
- Navizon, Inc.
- Pitney Bowes, Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies, inc
- Supermap Software Co., Ltd
- Tibco Software, Inc.
- Trimble, Inc.
- Trueposition, Inc.
- Wireless Logic
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales & Marketing
Optimization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Sales & Marketing
Optimization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales & Marketing
Optimization by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Workforce
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Workforce Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Asset Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Asset Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Facility
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Facility Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Facility Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Risk Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Risk Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Remote Monitoring
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Remote Monitoring by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Customer
management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Customer management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Customer management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & Consumer
Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing &
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Manufacturing & Industrial
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing &
Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities &
Energy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Utilities & Energy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities & Energy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation &
Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset Management,
Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote Monitoring,
Customer management and Other Applications for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI, Media &
Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: France Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset
Management, Facility Management, Risk Management, Remote
Monitoring, Customer management and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail &
Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial,
Government & Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation &
Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Vertical - BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer
Goods, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing & Industrial, Government &
Defense, Utilities & Energy and Transportation & Logistics
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BFSI,
Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom,
Manufacturing & Industrial, Government & Defense, Utilities &
Energy and Transportation & Logistics for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Location
Intelligence by Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization,
Workforce Management, Asset Management, Facility Management,
Risk Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: UK Historic Review for Location Intelligence by
Application - Sales & Marketing Optimization, Workforce
Management, Asset Management, Facility Management, Risk
Management, Remote Monitoring, Customer management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Location Intelligence by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sales &
Marketing Optimization, Workforce Management, Asset Management,
