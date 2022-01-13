CoStrategix Expands its Team into a New Office, Celebrates 15 Years

CINCINNATI, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoStrategix celebrates its 15th anniversary by expanding its team and moving into a larger office at 4450 Carver Woods Road in Blue Ash, OH. The company plans to move into the new space in April and expects to grow its workforce by an additional 30-40% this year. CoStrategix is a digital and data solutions company that provides strategic consulting, product engineering, data and artificial intelligence, and tech modernization services.



"Digital Technology was already permeating our economy. Covid simply accelerated it more evenly across all industries," said Nan Jayaram, CoStrategix CEO. "There's been a trifecta of needs on the heels of Covid: First, organizations are looking for digital and analytics solutions that drive differentiation or new revenue streams. Second, organizations are turning to advanced data models to operate more efficiently and stay ahead of the curve. Most importantly, organizations are looking for partners not just to fill in talent gaps but to bring a strategic mindset, thought leadership, and technology execution."

"This is exactly what CoStrategix does - we help organizations frame their digital strategies. We partner with our clients to help them both modernize their technology as well as proactively innovate with product engineering and data-driven initiatives," Jayaram said.

"Blue Ash is a great place for fast-growing tech companies to succeed," said Neil Hensley, Economic Development Director for the City of Blue Ash. "We are excited to see the compounding effect that CoStrategix brings to the market, as they help other companies grow and succeed through digital and data transformation."

CoStrategix began 15 years ago by helping leading-edge startups shape nascent ideas into digital technology platforms. Today, CoStrategix helps any growth-focused organization - from mid-market firms to large Fortune 500 companies - to elevate their business models by incorporating leading-edge digital technologies to drive new revenue streams, operational efficiencies, and overall competitive advantages.

"This is an exciting time at CoStrategix," Jayaram said. "We offer a resilient ecosystem where curious-minded technologists can strategize and apply leading digital and data technologies. Our innovative framework is fueling the growth of our team, and the new office will provide a hybrid environment where we can collaborate. We look forward to continued growth by tackling the challenges that the next 15 years bring."

Contact: CoStrategix +1 800-513-7036 marketing@costrategix.com