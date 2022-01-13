Piezo Motion, STXi Motion join forces to disrupt the precision motor market in Israel

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Piezo Motion, a Brain Scientific BRSF company, and STXi Motion today announce a distribution partnership. STXi Motion is a global engineering company that specializes in and produces motion control and servo solutions. Through the partnership, Piezo Motion will support STXi by offering piezoelectric motors and motion control capabilities in Israel.

Piezo Motion's unique precision products provide STXi's clients with a cost-effective automation solution that centers on the mechanism of motion control. Piezo Motion's precision motors are engineered with minimal components, enabling economical products for small- and large-scale applications while having a stable and reliable result that will now be in line with STXi's focus on industrial automation. Designed specifically for manufacturers that require precise control in a small and economical package, Piezo Motion's product line is the solution to the motion control industry's needs.

"Piezo Motion products offer flexibility for customization, which is very unique and highly attractive for our market," explains Yosi Balbul, the general manager of STXi Motion, who also oversees global sales. "Combining our engineering capabilities with Piezo Motion's motion control solutions will be a huge value for our customers."

"People familiar with DC motors are often unfamiliar with all the advantages of piezo technology," said Ezra Levi, project manager at STXi Motion. "But we see a surge in the market as companies are moving toward piezo solutions."

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. This includes laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost than conventional piezo solutions.

"Israel is a global center for product innovation, and our motors provide unparalleled features, allowing engineers to miniaturize their solutions with increased precision," said Hassan Kotob, CEO of Brain Scientific. "Our partnership with STXi will provide unmatched local service and support for a myriad of industrial applications."

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ) is a leader in piezo motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative piezoelectric technology and motion products that enhance their functionality in a multitude of applications. We work with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

About STXi Motion

STXi Motion ( stxim.com ) is a global engineering company that designs and produces motion control and servo solutions. The company's products and solutions are integrated and connected to form fully optimized motion systems, tailored to the machine requirements and under a single ownership. STXi Motion offers fully optimized motion solutions, from integrated axis solutions to a complete electromechanical motion system.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the Company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the Company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the Company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the Company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies, including as a result of the closing of the merger with Piezo Motion. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

