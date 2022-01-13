AIR FORCE AID SOCIETY AND COLUMBIA SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY ESTABLISH ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP FOR MILITARY SPOUSES

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Air Force Aid Society (AFAS) today announced a new partnership with Columbia Southern University (CSU) to offer an annual 60-credit hour, $25,000 scholarship for military spouses.

"We are so thankful for the team at CSU for creating this well-needed opportunity and partnership with us," said AFAS CEO, retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright. "This scholarship is a great step for us to help provide an online degree offering for busy military spouses."

Spouses of active-duty Air Force or Space Force members can apply for the scholarship each year to obtain an associate, bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree.

"Our goal in establishing this new scholarship is to help address the unique challenges military spouses deal with when it comes to completing a degree program while faced with frequent moves, deployments, and other life demands," said Carl Childs, CSU military outreach manager. "We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with AFAS to provide military spouses with this scholarship each year."

Applications for the scholarship are now open and will close on February 15, 2022. To apply and learn more about the scholarship and application process, visit www.afas.org/afas-csu-scholarship for more detail. The award recipient will be announced mid-March.

About Air Force Aid Society

The Air Force Aid Society is a 4-star Charity Navigator rated private, nonprofit organization. Founded in 1942, the Air Force Aid Society's mission is to help relieve the financial distress of Air Force members and their families and assist them in achieving their educational goals, as well as improving their quality of life by providing proactive programs. In 2020 alone, the Air Force Aid Society provided over $12.5 million to more than 26,000 Airmen, Guardians and their families through emergency assistance, educational and community programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Va., the Air Force Aid Society administers assistance through Airman and Family Readiness Centers around the world and maintains cross-servicing agreements with the Army Emergency Relief, the Navy-Marine Corps Relief, the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance and the American Red Cross to offer emergency assistance 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To learn more about the Air Force Aid Society, please visit www.afas.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Latoya Crowe Air Force Aid Society 703-972-2643 latoya.crowe@afas-hq.org