Enphase Energy Expands Battery Storage in Colorado

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH, a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced that Enphase installers in Colorado have seen increased deployments of the Enphase® Energy System, powered by IQ™ Microinverters and IQ™ Batteries, across the state.



Colorado is rapidly expanding its residential battery storage capacity, with deployments expected to double in 2022 and to grow 12-fold over the next six years, according to the most recent U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from the Energy Storage Association and Wood Mackenzie.

"At Atlasta Solar Center, we earn our customers' trust in part by leveraging the industry's most reliable technology and a relentless focus on customer service," said Lou Villaire, general manager at Atlasta Solar Center, an Enphase Platinum installer. "We are proud to offer Colorado homeowners peace of mind with Enphase's top-of-the-line microinverter-based technology that provides high quality performance, reliability, and durability."

"Colorado residents are often subject to extreme winter conditions that can cause power outages," said Jay Bure, owner at Green Electrical, an Enphase Gold installer. "These weather events show the immense value Coloradans gain from investing in clean, reliable home backup power, allowing our customers to gain the energy independence they are looking for."

​​Enphase delivers a safer solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. The Enphase IQ Battery features Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safer operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start™ technology, which helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems through the Enphase App, as well as the ability to go off-grid through the app. The Enphase IQ Battery accommodates over-the-air software upgrades and comes with a 10-year limited warranty with a 5-year limited warranty extension available for purchase.

"Our team of installation experts are highly trained to deliver a truly premium, reliable home energy experience from start to finish," said Bill Clay, owner at Solar Power Pros, an Enphase Silver installer. "The Enphase Energy System is a solution that can be easily configured to meet individual needs and can grow with our customers over time. Our partnership with Enphase enables us to keep up with the evolving customer demand for this critical technology."

"With an average of more than 300 sunny days per year, Colorado has tremendous solar potential," said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "The IQ Battery paired with clean solar energy enables residents to take full advantage of the region's plentiful renewable energy by generating and storing it to use when they need it most. We are pleased to be partners with so many great installers in Colorado and provide our best-in-class technology solutions to families across the state."

