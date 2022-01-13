Sayari Labs Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

Washington D.C., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sayari Labs, the emerging leader in financial intelligence and supply chain risk solutions, announced the appointment of John Lyons as Chief Revenue Officer. In his role, John will lead both the sales and customer success teams to reach Sayari's growth goals.

John Lyons is an experienced technology veteran with 25 years in sales, sales leadership and corporate management roles. Previously, John was CRO for Inky Technology, SVP of Global Sales for ThreatConnect, President and acting CEO of ThreatTrack Security, and Vice President of Sales for North and South America at Tenable Network Security. John also held management positions with Seagate Software and VERITAS. John is certified in a wide variety of sales strategies including QBS, SPIN Selling and Sandler and holds a B.A. from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, VA.

"We are excited to welcome John to our executive team," said Sayari COO and co-founder Benjamin Power. "John's experience scaling sales teams in highly regulated markets and his customer-centric approach is a perfect fit and comes at an ideal time as we open our EMEA division and prepare for this year's product releases."

"I am very excited to join the Sayari team. Great people, solutions, and backers; looking forward to a dynamic 2022 together," John Lyons said.

About Sayari Labs

Founded in 2015, Sayari is trusted by top financial institutions, Fortune Global 500 corporations, and financial crime regulators and enforcement agencies, across 35 countries. Sayari's data intelligence platform powers the fight against global financial crime, increases corporate transparency in high-risk places, and supports critical national security mission sets.

Tobias Rinsche Sayari Labs, Inc +1.202.621.9821 trinsche@sayari.com