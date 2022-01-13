Patriot Battery Metals Achieves 50% Earn-In from O3 Mining for the FCI Property, James Bay, QC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Patriot") PMET RGDCF (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce it has earned its second 25% interest in the FCI Property, taking the Company to a 50% ownership as part of an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining") to earn up to a 75% interest (see news release dated April 24, 2019). The FCI Property is comprised of two neighboring claim blocks (FCI East and FCI West), for a combined total of 111 claims (5,688 ha), which are situated contiguous to the Company's wholly owned Corvette claim block, located in the James Bay Region of Quebec, proximal to regional hydro-electric and road infrastructure. Collectively, the Corvette-FCI Property (the "Property") is comprised of 367 contiguous claims totalling 18,795 ha.



Company President and Director Blair Way comments: "We have now earned a 50% interest in FCI, which we will quickly be advancing to 75% interest upon a further $2M spend on the claim group. Having recently completed a $11M financing, Patriot Battery Metals is well positioned to aggressively advance this new lithium discovery at our Corvette-FCI Property."

The Corvette-FCI Property is situated within the Guyer Group (wacke, iron formation, komatiite, tuffs, amphibolite) of the greater La Grande Greenstone Belt, which trends east-west through the region, approximately 6 to 18 km south of the Trans-Taiga Road and power line corridor. The Property hosts a highly prospective CV Lithium Trend (spodumene pegmatite), spanning a distance of over 25 km, as well as the Golden Gap Trend (gold), and the Maven Trend (copper-gold-silver).

In fall 2021, the Company completed its inaugural drill program on the Property targeting the CV and Maven trends, with the first drill hole (CV21-001) – targeting the CV5-6 pegmatites – returning a 146.8 m interval of near continuous pegmatite, assaying 0.93% Li 2 O and 114 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including 1.09% Li 2 O and 108 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 73.0 m, and 1.04% Li 2 O and 145 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 54.6 m (see news release dated November 29th, 2021). This interval returned numerous samples over 2.0% Li 2 O, including a peak assay of 4.16% Li 2 O and 233 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 1.01 m.

Assays remain to be received for the remaining drill holes from the program (CV21-002 through CV21-014). The Company is in close contact with the lab in order to expedite final results as soon as possible; however, the laboratories in the industry continue to be constrained, which has dramatically impacted turn-around times.

Drill holes CF21-002, 003, and 004 each intersected wide intervals of pegmatite containing varying amounts of spodumene mineralization (assays pending), ranging from 59.1 m to 126.5 m core length. Collectively, the grades returned to date at surface and from CF21-001, coupled with the wide widths of spodumene pegmatite observed in core over several drill holes along strike, emphasize the size of the mineralizing system and indicate the Company has tapped into a mineralized body of potentially considerable significance.

Qualified Person

Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects containing battery, base, and precious metals.

The Company's flagship asset is the Corvette-FCI Property which includes the wholly owned Corvette claim block, and the FCI East and West claim blocks held under Option from O3 Mining Inc., located in the James Bay Region of Québec. The claim blocks are contiguous, and host significant lithium potential highlighted by the assay results of the first drill hole (CV21-001) completed by the Company on the Property, which returned a 146.8 m interval of near continuous pegmatite, assaying 0.93% Li 2 O and 114 ppm Ta 2 O 5 , including 1.09% Li 2 O and 108 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 73.0 m, and 1.04% Li 2 O and 145 ppm Ta 2 O 5 over 54.6 m. Additionally, the Property hosts the Golden Gap Trend with grab samples of 3.1 to 108.9 g/t Au from outcrop and 10.5 g/t Au over 7 m in drill hole, and the Maven Trend with 8.15% Cu, 1.33 g/t Au, and 171 g/t Ag in outcrop.

The Company also holds the Freeman Creek Property in Idaho, which hosts two prospective gold prospects - the Gold Dyke Prospect with a 2020 drill hole intersection of 4.11 g/t Au and 33.0 g/t Ag over 12 m, and the Carmen Creek Prospect with surface sample results including 25.5 g/t Au, 159 g/t Ag, and 9.75% Cu.

The Company's other assets include the Pontax Lithium-Gold Property, QC; the Golden Silica Property, BC; and the Hidden Lake Lithium Property, NWT, where the Company maintains a 40% interest, as well as several other assets in Canada.

