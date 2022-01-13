Radisson Announces High-Grade Gold Intercepts on Globex's Kewagama Royalty Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide an update on exploration by Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (RDS-TSXV, RMRDF-OTC) on Globex's Kewagama Royalty Property near Cadillac, Quebec.
In yesterday's press release, Radisson reports multiple high-grade gold intersections in what they call the #4 Trend which is entirely within our Kewagama royalty claims and additional high-grade gold intersections in the #3 Trend which is largely on Globex's Kewagama royalty claims as the #3 Trend plunges to the east onto said royalty claims.
The Radisson press release is quite long and includes numerous assays and several longitudinal and cross sections. A large number of samples are still out for assay, including many with visible gold.
A few of the assays reported are as follows:
|Trend #4
|31.56 g/t Au over 2.00 m
|13.83 g/t Au over 2.40 m
|Trend #3
|15.68 g/t Au over 2.00 m
|11.75 g/t Au over 2.50 m
Due to the length and detail of the Radisson press release, I suggest that Globex shareholders read the Radisson press release and in particular, consult Figure 3 which graphicly provides a good visual understanding of their current drill results and the potential of future drill intersections currently out for assay, many with reported visible gold on Globex's Kewagama royalty claims.
This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.
