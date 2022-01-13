Cost-Effective Meal Planning Tips From Chef Ryan Rondeno

Los Angeles , Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food is scarce on the shelves and the cost of food is skyrocketing. The good news is, you don't have to break the bank to eat well. Create meal plans that work within your budget by zeroing in on affordable ingredients, using leftovers, and avoiding wasteful habits. Chef to the Stars, Ryan Rondeno has cost-effective meal planning tips that deliver delicious dinners without forfeiting flavor.

Know What You Already Have

Before you head to the grocery store, it's best to check out what you already have sitting in your pantry. Take inventory of your dry goods and canned goods to see what's available. You might also be able to cook up a few meals out of those items.



Create a Weekly Menu for Your Meal Prep

The most critical part of meal prep on a budget is planning what your household will eat for a week at a time. Before heading out to the grocery store, set aside some time to find recipes to make for the coming week. Record your menu so you can keep track of your chosen recipes and the ingredients you will need.

Go Meatless

Going without meat a few days out of the week is great for your health. It's also easy on the wallet. The vegetarian spaghetti squash lasagna is a budget-friendly meal that comes with 7 grams of fiber and 18 grams of protein. If you have tortillas leftover, use them to make Lentil Taquitos with Avocado Crema.



Budget-Friendly Dinners for the Whole Family

One of the most important things to understand when feeding a family on a budget is to use ingredients you already have. This is the time to pull out items from your freezer and pantry to serve up a savory meal. You can use lasagna noodles, dried herbs, and some marinara sauce to make a simple Slow Cooker Lasagna Soup. You can also use ground beef that's in your freezer, potatoes, and taco seasoning to make Slow Cooker Taco-Stuffed Potatoes.

Healthy and Affordable Slow-Cooker Dinners

You can rely on the slow cooker to transform pantry items into delicious dinners such as the Black Bean Chili, Slow Cooker Stuffed Cabbage Rolls, and Golden Chickpea Soup. Use budget-friendly dried spices and herbs to add zest to chicken thighs as they simmer in the cooker throughout the day.

Recipe for Slow-Cooker Black Bean Chili

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium heat until it shimmers. Add the bell pepper and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the cocoa powder, garlic, chili powder, salt, cumin, pepper, and cayenne. Stir until combined and cook for 2 minutes. Transfer to a 6-quart or larger slow cooker. Add the beans, tomatoes and their liquid, and broth, and stir to combine. Cover, and cook on low until the beans are tender, 8 to 10 hours. Stir to combine. Ladle into bowls and top with scallions and cilantro.



About Chef Ryan Rondeno

Private Chef to the Stars, Ryan Rondeno, is a true master of his trade and is ready to shake up the restaurant industry by bringing elegant dishes, bold flavor, and simple technique to the home front.

Chef Rondeno is the founder and owner of Rondeno Culinary Designs and the Rondeno Spice Collection (Nola Creole Rub, Citrus Herb Rub, and Ancho-Chili BBQ Rub) designed to help cooks of all skill levels enhance the flavor of the dishes. His

culinary focus is on the use of grass-fed organic meats and locally-grown organic produce.

FoodCulture App

Chef Rondeno offers simple recipes that will bring unique and tasty experiences to the kitchen table with his FoodCulture App. "FoodCulture was created to embody a personal and unique approach of food and flavor in the kitchen. We wanted to create cost-effective and flavorful scratch recipes that didn't break the bank. The App was also designed to have a one-on-one feel, as if I"m cooking with you every step of the way," says Chef Rondeno.

