Regents Capital Closes $25.0 Million Corporate Note Financing

COSTA MESA, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regents Capital Corporation (Regents), a leading provider of equipment leasing and financing solutions to middle-market borrowers, announced the closing of a $25.0 million investment-grade rated corporate note financing provided by a consortium of prominent institutional investors. The transaction was assigned a BBB rating by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization. Proceeds will be used by the company to fund new originations and support additional growth of the business.
Since inception, Regents has originated over $700 million in equipment leasing to more than 1,500 customers nationwide.
"Regents has demonstrated significant progress in the last few years, and we continue to be confident of our prospects going forward," stated Dennis Odiorne, President of Regents. "As we begin the next phase of our growth, this financing will provide the resources necessary to continue funding and scaling the platform."
Don Hansen, Chief Executive Officer of Regents, added, "This transaction further validates the quality of our operations and assets and will enable us to grow the company and gain additional market share. I am proud to be leading a team with such a strong track record of success, and we are all looking forward to capitalizing on significant market opportunities and the continued growth of the business."
Brean Capital, LLC served as the company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.
About Regents Capital Corporation
Founded in 2013, Regents is an independent commercial equipment finance firm dedicated to delivering exceptional results to middle market clients nationwide. Regents believes in serving as their client's financial partner, not just provider, by turning their client's equipment financing realities into results. Regents is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and maintains a regional office in Austin, Texas. For additional information about the company, visit https://regentscapital.com.
Contact:
Erica Blundo
Marketing Director
ericab@regentscapital.com
