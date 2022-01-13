BlueJay Therapeutics to Present at the 2nd Global IR@JPM Conference

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJay Therapeutics, a private biopharmaceutical company focused on cures for infectious diseases, today announced that chairman and chief executive officer, Dr. Keting Chu, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the 2nd Global IR@JPM Conference on Thursday, January 20, 2022 in the biotech track to be held 7:30 - 9:30 p.m. ET.
Dr. Chu will provide an overview of the company, including BlueJay's two therapeutic approaches with potential high rate of functional cure for HBV infections -- its best-in-class anti-HBsAg monoclonal antibody approach and novel, first-in-class HBsAg inhibitor program -- its preeminent management team with a proven track record in anti-infectives, strong patent position and backing by top healthcare investors.
To access the live webcast, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-global-ir-jpm-virtual-demo-day-tickets-220953005387.
About BlueJay Therapeutics
BlueJay Therapeutics is a private biopharmaceutical company focused on cures for infectious diseases. The company's first target indication is chronic Hepatitis B, which remains a worldwide prevalent disease with urgent unmet medical need. BlueJay is advancing two innovative approaches with the potential for high rate of functional cure: best-in-class fully human IgG1 anti-HBs monoclonal antibodies and first-in-class HBsAg oral small molecule inhibitors. The company believes that by reducing hepatitis B surface antigen and restoring adaptive immunity a functional cure could be achieved for patients. For more information on BlueJay, please visit the company's website at www.bluejaytx.com.
Contact:
Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.