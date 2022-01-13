Pathr.ai Announces Strategic Partnership with Ombori to Accelerate Growth for Retailers

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRF Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, NYC, Booth #948 – Pathr.ai , the industry's first and only artificial intelligence (AI) powered spatial intelligence platform, announced today it is partnering with Ombori , a forward-thinking retail technology firm, delivering the next generation of retail solutions. This partnership is focused on reducing in-store friction, streamlining operations, and elevating customer experiences. Now, retailers with installed Ombori products can assess how technology is changing the way people move and interact in retail stores, allowing Ombori retailers to boost in-store profits and enhance customer experiences.



"Customers today expect seamless and personalized in-store experiences and retailers are expected to deliver that level of service. Retailers are also focused on maximizing their store profits and driving business results that matter most to them," said Alan Flohr, Chief Revenue Officer of Pathr.ai. "We're delighted to team up with Ombori to enable retailers to make data-driven business decisions with Pathr.ai's spatial intelligence."



With this partnership, retailers that are leveraging the next generation retail experience solutions by Ombori can now track how well their solutions are performing within a store. Are customers dwelling around a particular Ombori solution? How much traffic is flowing by an interactive experience? What is the most likely path a customer will take after using a solution? These questions can be answered with Pathr.ai's spatial intelligence platform. Retailers can now see real-time traffic and dwell analytics around particular Ombori devices and better understand how the customer flow improves as a result.

Pathr.ai integrates with existing Ombori devices and leverages a retailer's available camera assets to acquire spatial intelligence insights without the need for specialized hardware. The company has engaged with Ombori to deploy its spatial intelligence in big-box retail stores and a large chain of grocery stores.

"It's essential for retailers to maintain high levels of customer satisfaction as a way of increasing return rates and their bottom line," said Andreas Hassellöf, CEO of Ombori. "We are excited to partner with Pathr.ai and integrate their spatial intelligence on our Ombori solutions to empower retail customers with enhanced customer experiences while increasing their store profitability."

The company provides a privacy-centric solution that delivers unbiased data without requiring any personally identifiable information (PII) or demographic information, empowering retailers to achieve positive business outcomes in an unbiased way. Pathr.ai complies with The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) privacy regulations.

To learn more, visit https://pathr.ai/ or visit Booth #948 at the show.

About Pathr.ai

Pathr.ai is the industry's first AI-powered spatial intelligence software company that uses anonymous location data from available and existing infrastructure to observe human behavior in any physical space. Its sophisticated technology turns raw behavioral and spatial data from existing sensors into actionable and applied business learnings - allowing companies to drive the business results that matter most to the growth of their companies in real-time. Founded in 2019, Pathr.ai is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more about Pathr.ai, please visit https://pathr.ai/ .

About OmboriGrid

Ombori Grid AB (publ) is part of Ombori Group, headquartered in Stockholm, with offices in the UK and the Philippines. The company is backed by a consortium of investors, including ITAB, and has clients worldwide, including H&M, IKEA, Target, ACE Hardware, Lindt and Dufry.

Contact:

Linden Kohtz, CommStrat for Pathr.ai

pathr@commstrat.com