STACK Infrastructure expands APAC footprint with new 36MW campus in Inzai, Japan

DENVER, SINGAPORE and TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure ("STACK" or the "Company"), the digital infrastructure partner to the world's most innovative companies, today announced a partnership with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, to develop a 36MW data center campus in Inzai, Japan. The project will break ground in 2Q 2022 with capacity expected to be delivered in 4Q 2023.
STACK's new Inzai campus will include two buildings totaling 36MW of critical capacity and is ideally located in an area of Tokyo that has seen significant hyperscale data center growth. Each building will have 18MW and separate access points to accommodate multiple users with separation of security and services. The new development will provide scalability and redundancy by connecting to regional substations powered by Tokyo Electric Power Company. The campus, with options for potential campus expansion beyond the initial 36MW, will offer hyperscale and enterprise clients a facility that is designed to enable higher rack density and floor loading specifications, reflecting the evolving requirements in Inzai and the APAC region more broadly.
This partnership pairs STACK's global excellence in data center development and operations with Oaktree's leading real estate platform and local resources which enables accelerated entry into the Japanese data center market. STACK brings expertise, talent, and capital to its partners to help them develop their strategic land parcels. STACK has assembled a world class in-country team, to lead the development and operations efforts in Japan.
"STACK's expansion into Japan exemplifies our focus on establishing a scalable presence in markets that are strategically important to our clients," said Pithambar (Preet) Gona, STACK's Chief Executive Officer - APAC. "The decision to enter Japan, a critical location for hyperscale customers, demonstrates STACK's ability to leverage our partnership model, capital, expertise and ability to attract leading talent in the industry to the STACK platform."
"We are excited to partner with STACK to accelerate their international expansion in this critical region," said Hideya Takahashi, Senior Vice President of Oaktree. "STACK's industry-leading innovative technical solutions paired with Oaktree's experience in providing ideal locations and infrastructure in the region, will result in a 36MW campus that is looking to exceed the highest level of expectations from clients."
On the heels of a tremendous year of growth in 2021, STACK kicks off 2022 by adding another international campus to its growing global footprint. Recently STACK also announced the upcoming commissioning of a 24MW facility in Portland, and reported plans to enter Singapore, South Korea, Australia, and other Asia Pacific markets after Japan. STACK also offers several other opportunities in key regions throughout the United States and Canada, including:
- A 19-acre data center campus in Toronto, Canada with 8MW coming available in Q3 2022 and an additional 48MW planned to be introduced in future phases starting in 2023
- A 125-acre Northern Virginia campus now in its second phase of expansion, which will grow critical capacity to 72MW and come online starting in Q4 of 2022
- A 30-acre data center campus in Portland, Oregon with immediate shell and commissioned capacity and future phases totaling 84MW
- A 400-acre hyperscale data center campus with 400MW potential critical capacity in AllianceTexas, a master-planned development in Fort Worth, Texas, in partnership with Hillwood
- A New Albany, Ohio 42MW data center campus with immediately available and build-to-suit expansion opportunities
- A new 79-acre hyperscale data center campus in Avondale, Arizona, with 150MW of potential critical capacity
- Build-to-suit opportunities in Atlanta, Georgia, including a potential 12MW in Alpharetta and a 48MW campus in nearby Lithia Springs
ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE
STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world's most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, the Company delivers an extensive geographic footprint spanning the United States, Canada, and Asia Pacific with a comprehensive suite of wholesale build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions. With unparalleled existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies
need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK.
For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com.
ABOUT OAKTREE
Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $158 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,000 employees and offices in 19 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.
Media Contacts
Sammer Khalaf
press@stackinfra.com
Oaktree
mediainquiries@oaktreecapital.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d70b76-ef2e-4b38-8881-6157db4fa552
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.