Madison Logic Recognized as a Challenger in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Account-Based Marketing Platforms Report

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Logic, the leading global digital Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform, today announced that it has received its highest Critical Capabilities score for Orchestration of Display Advertising, with the highest category score evaluated in the Gartner Critical Capabilities 2022 Report, and it has been positioned by Gartner as a Challenger in the Magic Quadrant 2022 Report based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Clients have reported Madison Logic's ability to activate digital account-based marketing programs across ABM Content Syndication, ABM Display Advertising, and ABM Social via LinkedIn is unique amongst the vendors evaluated in the Report. This multi-channel digital approach has proved crucial to driving growth at leading organizations around the world.

Madison Logic enables leading enterprise and fast-growing middle-market companies with the ability to leverage proprietary purchase intent signals to identify and prioritize their target accounts, activate data-driven programs globally across the primary channels revenue marketers rely on, and measure the direct impact on pipeline and business growth.

"Today's most sophisticated enterprise marketers are leveraging account-based strategies to accelerate growth," said Tom O'Regan, CEO of Madison Logic. "With the recognition of our strength in today's dominant paid media channels, ABM Display Advertising and ABM Content Syndication, we look forward to continuing to support global software organizations to prioritize and engage their best accounts across the sales cycle."

Madison Logic recently announced the latest release of the ML Platform, the leading data-driven, multi-channel media activation and account measurement platform for the enterprise, with ML Insights. The combined data set of three independent signals provides global enterprise B2B marketers with a holistic view of companies demonstrating the highest propensity to purchase.

The report evaluates seven account-based marketing platform vendors based on their ability to execute and completeness of vision. According to Gartner, Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research provides market analysis in alignment with unique business and technology needs. As the Gartner Magic Quadrant companion report, the Critical Capabilities Report provides more in-depth insight into the product offerings of recognized vendors.

