Compost Market 2022 | Revenue USD 7516.5 mn | Growth Prospects, Price Trends Share Forecast by 2027 | Report by Absolute Reports

Researcher's, "Compost market 2022" report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Compost. Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Compost Market
The global Compost market was valued at USD 5592.3 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 7516.5 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.
The Major Players in the Compost Market Are:
- MyNOKE
- NutriSoil
- Davo's Worm Farms
- Earthworm
- Wormpower
- Kahariam Farms
- SAOSIS
- Sri Gayathri Biotec
- Jialiming
- Dirt Dynasty
- SLO County Worm Farm
- Agrilife
- Suman Vermi Compost
The report examines the Compost market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail.
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Compost Market types split into:
- Yard Trimmings
- Food Wastes
- Leaves
- Manure (Cow, Horse, Sheep, Poultry)
- Mushroom Compost
- Vermicomposting
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Compost Market applications, includes:
- Home Gardening
- Landscaping
- Golf Courses
- Horticultural
Production by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin America
…and more
Some Points Covered from TOC:
1 Compost Market Overview
2 Compost Market Competition by Manufacturers
3 Compost Retrospective Market Scenario by Region
4 Global Compost Historic Market Analysis by Type
5 Global Compost Historic Market Analysis by Application
6 Key Companies Profiled
7 Compost Manufacturing Cost Analysis
8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
9 Compost Market Dynamics
10 Global Market Forecast
11 Research Finding and Conclusion
12 Methodology and Data Source
