Life Clips Subsidiary BelfricsBT To Implement Health Information Management dApp In Nairobi Kenya's Bela Risu Medical Center

AVENTURA, Fla., Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Clips, Inc. LCLP (the "Company") announced today its Belfrics subsidiary will implement its Blockchain and machine learning health information system (HIS) for patient and hospital management at the Bela Risu Foundation in Nairobi, Kenya, starting this month. The Bela Risu Foundation provides free, safe cleft lip and cleft palate surgeries at numerous hospitals in East and Central Africa in an effort restore hope and dignity to the victims. The solution will be provided by Belfrics Belyo, a healthcare dApp built on Belrium blockchain for healthcare identity issuance and document management solutions. With Bela Risu, Belyo will be managing the full patient registration and their document management on the Belrium blockchain. The Belyo platform is scalable and can be used for any healthcare solutions. It has been used for identity issuance and document management of COVID tests and vaccination certifications in India.



Dr. Martin Kamau, co-founder and director of the Bela Risu Foundation, said, "Belyo will enable Bela Risu to handle all patient and medical logistic data in a simple, efficient and secure manner, while providing safe and quality care for the patient. Belyo's adaptive blockchain capabilities will provide innovative patient interaction and care beyond its current scope."

Belfrics Belrium Blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects. The Company recently became the first Indian firm to issue COVID certificates on the blockchain. Belfrics is currently developing dApps on the Belrium Blockchain for identity issuance and document verification solutions, as it focuses on three core sectors of healthcare, education and employment. Belfrics Belyo healthcare system has been at the forefront in the fight against Covid 19, by ensuring that patient data is authentic, tamperproof, non-granular and transparent.

The Bela Risu Foundation project will be a first for Kenya. Both Bela Risu and Belfrics expect the partnership will encourage more innovation and the use of blockchain and artificial intelligence in the healthcare ecosystem in Kenya. For 40 years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has helped strengthen public health and laboratory systems in Kenya, creating an integrated research and program center. Belfrics has taken a different approach to monetize its Belrium blockchain Technology by utilizing its multiple locations and creating real life projects on the blockchain. Belfrics plans to use the Belrium KYC solution as a backbone layer for identity issuance and interoperable document verification process between institutions and government agencies. More information on Belfrics Gartner ranked Belrium Blockchain and development of real world dApps can be found in Life Clips August 17, 2021 press release.

"Belyo is designed to solve real life issues. In Kenya, proper patient data management is often overlooked due to various factors. The solution will enable better decision making when it comes to patient care and efficient hospital management," said Jackline Gachiri, Lead Researcher at BelfricsBT.

Kenya Vision 2030 was launched in 2008 as Kenya's development blueprint aimed at making Kenya a newly industrializing, middle-income country providing high quality life for all its citizens by the year 2030. According to the Vision 2030 ‘Big Four agenda', universal healthcare is a key pillar in ensuring Kenya continues to grow into a prosperous country. Producing, managing, and storing medical data, will be a key part of ensuring the delivery of universal health coverage. Belfrics believes that Belyo is one of the innovation tools that is needed to enable proper implementation.

Belfrics CEO and Founder, Praveen Kumar said, "This is only the beginning of bringing off-chain data on-chain and connecting the metaverse to the real world. The global blockchain in healthcare market size was estimated to be USD $494.0 million in 2021 and it is estimated to reach USD $3.661.9 million in 2027, registering a CAGR of 44.99% during the forecast period between 2021-2027. BelfricsBT is at the forefront of this disruptive technology and is in a tremendous position to benefit as we apply real world applications to the blockchain." Mr. Kumar continued, "We are especially pleased to be implementing our blockchain and machine learning health information system (HIS) at the Bela Risu Foundation, which has successfully restored the smiles of so many children born with craniofacial deformities."

Robert Grinberg, CEO of Life Clips, said, "Blockchain in general offers a number of potential solutions to the supply chain issues currently facing the medical industry. Belfrics Belyo offers real world opportunities for healthcare including decentralized record-keeping and tracking of transactions, as well as increased overall efficiency and the removal of unnecessary intermediaries." Mr. Grinberg continued, "In addition to its fast-growing cryptocurrency exchange and platform, we look for significant growth from Belfrics Belrium KYC solution, as it provides a backbone layer for the identity issuance and interoperable document verification processes in the three core sectors of healthcare, education and employment."

About Us

Life Clips is the parent company of Belfrics Global and Cognitive Apps Software Solutions Inc. Belfrics Global is a Malaysian based blockchain provider and cryptocurrency exchange and platform that is licensed and regulated by Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), Malaysia. With 10 operational offices in 8 countries, Belfrics' multi-feature trading platform offers digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and crypto derivative contracts to its clients. Belfrics blockchain has been recognized by Gartner as being a top 10 blockchain in terms of real-world projects and has received a patent for its Belrium KYC verification System (BKVS) by the Nigerian patent authority. Cognitive Apps is disrupting the space of mental health with its speech-based, AI-powered mental health analytics platform that empowers businesses to measure, understand, and improve the mental well-being of their employees, patients, and customers. Aiki delivers CBT and IPT therapies using a chatbot which and includes the Yuru voice analysis solution that takes in other health data from Apple and Google HealthKit to make a more accurate analysis of one's mental health. Aiki was developed to capitalize on the trend towards artificial intelligence platforms utilized by employers to raise awareness of employees' mental health. Cognitive Apps' Yuru is a 3-in-1 tool developed by a team of licensed psychotherapists that makes use of vocal biomarkers to screen for early signs of mental health conditions, such as stress and depression. Yuru is available on Apple‘s App Store.

For more information on Life Clips visit www.lifeclips.com

For more information on Belfrics Global visit www.belfricsgroup.com

For more information on Cognitive Apps Software Solutions visit https://cogapps.com

