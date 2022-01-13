Indoor Air Purification Market Report - Integrating Multiple Technologies for Efficient Air Purification

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technological Advancements Transforming Indoor Air Purification" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Increasing air pollution, urbanization, and industrialization severely degrade air quality, which worsens when natural calamities such as wildfires occur. The spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19 pandemic) and rising public awareness of the dangers of air pollution significantly accelerated the demand for air purification units in residential and commercial sectors.

Fabric-based filters, ultraviolet (UV) light, and ionized air are widely used filtration technologies for indoor air purification. Traditional air filtration units primarily rely on high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. In the coming years, newer technologies such as UV-based disinfection and bipolar ionization that can neutralize all indoor air pollutants are expected to become more prominent in the indoor air purification industry. The industry's need of the hour is the development of cost-effective and efficient air purification systems capable of eliminating all types of indoor air pollutants.

The industry constantly researches ways to improve air purifiers' cost-effectiveness, maintenance requirements, and neutralization capability. Prominent research trends include identifying new catalysts for cost-effective fabrication and energy-efficient operations, bio-based air purification designs to treat a wide range of pollutants, and nanostructured catalysts for higher air purification efficiency.

This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the following:

Overview of indoor air purification technologies

Key trends, innovations, emerging technologies, and research and development activities

Patent landscape/Intellectual property analysis

Growth drivers for indoor air purification adoption

Growth restraints for indoor air purification adoption

Prominent industry stakeholders and notable initiatives promoting indoor air purification

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Research Context and Findings

2.1 Research Context

2.2 Research Scope and Key Questions Addressed

2.3 Research Methodology

2.4 Summary of Findings

3. Technology Snapshot

3.1 Indoor Air Purification Systems Must Be Cost-Effective, Energy-Efficient, and Able to Treat All Air Pollutants

3.2 Filtration, UV Disinfection, and Electrical Ionization Are Dominant Air Purification Technologies

3.3 Structural Modification and Interaction-based Approaches Are Pivotal Research Focus Areas

3.4 Growth Drivers for Indoor Air Purification Adoption

3.5 Growth Restraints for Indoor Air Purification Adoption

4. Technology Landscape - Key Innovations

4.1 Technologies Enabling Cost-Effective and Reliable Air Purification Systems

4.2 Multilayer Purification Technology for Cost-Effectiveness

4.3 PECO-based Air Purification to Treat the Entire Spectrum of Air Pollutants

4.4 Butterfly-Inspired Catalytic Converter for Cost-Effective Air Purification

4.5 Plant-based Unit for Cost-Effective and Sustainable Air Purification

5. Regulatory Landscape and IP Analysis

5.1 The US Leads Global R&D Activities in Indoor Air Purification Technologies

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Integrating Multiple Technologies for Efficient Air Purification

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Tapping into COVID-19-Driven Consumer Awareness of Air Pollution to Accelerate Technological Advancements

6.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Focusing R&D on Structure and Interaction-based Approaches to Improve Filtration

7. Key Industry Contacts

8. Next Steps

