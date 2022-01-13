Viral Hair Care Sensation GIMME Beauty Launches Highly Anticipated Line of Cordless Hot Tools

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, the social media viral sensation delivering innovative hair care for the beauty industry, has announced the launch of its line of new cordless hot tools, featuring technology designed for all hair types. The company's Freedom Styling Iron was successfully launched last year, and the latest additions to the product line include its Freedom Curling Wand and Curling Iron, which will launch in November 2021.

GIMME Beauty's cordless hot tools offer a variety of benefits, including the shortest charge time and longest time between charges on the market. With pass-through charging technology, if there's a need to power up when batteries deplete, especially in the middle of a styling session, users have the option to plug in and continue styling — a significant differentiator in the market where other products will require downtime to recharge.

The products were named "Freedom" stylers because they empower people who need to style their hair on the go, whether they're traveling, camping or just want to do a touch-up when they're at work. It's about the freedom of not being bound by a cord or a charge. And, with the best-rated battery life, these hot tools offer the ability to style anywhere, anytime.

GIMME Beauty is focused on innovating in this space because it recognized an opportunity where current hot tools and hair care design is not meeting people's needs. "Your tools should work with your fast-paced lifestyle and provide you the freedom to function — even outside your bathroom mirror," said Jeff Durham, President and CEO of GIMME Beauty. "Our Freedom styling tools offer complete cordless flexibility and are sized just right to fit in a purse for the days we don't stop moving."

GIMME Beauty plans to innovate in the hair care space for years to come. In fact, the company just launched its dry shampoo line in September 2021. GIMME Beauty's goal is to work to eradicate bad hair days and disrupt and enhance beauty routines, lifestyles or health and wellness.

About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since it launched in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the United States. Follow GIMME Beauty on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

To apply to join GIMME Beauty's community of affiliates and business partners, visit https://gimmebeauty.com/pages/community.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io

Related Images











Image 1: GIMME Beauty





GIMME Beauty's Curling Iron

















Image 2: GIMME Beauty





GIMME Beauty's Freedom Curling Wand









