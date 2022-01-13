OTC Markets Group Welcomes AVZ Minerals Ltd to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced AVZ Minerals Limted (AVZAZZVF, a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AVZ Minerals Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.
AVZ Minerals Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "AZZVF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.
Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.
AVZ Minerals Limited Managing Director, Mr Nigel Ferguson, said: "AVZ Minerals has long recognised the opportunities provided by the North American capital markets and with a burgeoning interest in the global lithium sector, the Company's majority owned Manono Lithium and Tin Project is generating significant investor interest".
"We believe AVZ's admission to the OTCQX Best Market will benefit all of our shareholders, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of the Company to US investors, allowing the Company to efficiently grow its North American shareholder base".
Rimon Law acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.
About AVZ Minerals Limited
AVZ Minerals Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Manono Lithium and Tin Project located in the south of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in central Africa. AVZ has a 75 percent interest in the Manono Project. The Manono Project is one of the world's largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits. The Manono pegmatites extend for a strike length of at least 13km and are more than 240m thick in places. The Project covers the historic Manono Mine, a pegmatite deposit mined for its tin content from 1919 to 1982.
About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.
OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.
To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.
Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.