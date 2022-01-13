Advancing DE&I In 2022: Plum Webinar to Spotlight Scotiabank's Move to Resume-less Hiring

WATERLOO, Ontario, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO: Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum, a talent assessment platform WHAT: Will host the webinar, "A Bold Move to Resume-less Hiring: How Scotiabank breaks down barriers and advances DE&I," featuring James Spearing of Scotiabank and Janet Mertens of The Josh Bersin Company. WHEN: Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET WHERE: To secure a spot, visit https://use.plum.io/scotiabank-webinar-rsvp-pr.

Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) remains a top priority for many organizations in 2022. Recognizing the organizational value of these initiatives, Scotiabank turned talk into action when they dropped the traditional resume to modernize their campus recruiting efforts to be fair, objective and data-driven. During this live webinar, hear how by aligning with its employer brand vision, Scotiabank created a relationship-based hiring process that evaluates individuals for their potential to get to know the whole person. Attendees will learn how this worked to widen the company's talent pool, support DE&I and improve employee retention.

In this session, Caitlin MacGregor, CEO of Plum, James Spearing, Vice President of Talent Acquisition for Scotiabank and Janet Mertens, Director, Research, The Josh Bersin Company, will explore how Scotiabank deployed Plum's behavioral assessment to determine the potential of every candidate objectively. The panelists will explain how this provided a personalized and positive candidate experience while enabling recruiters to identify the right fit for various job opportunities to raise the hiring of visibility minority candidates to 60 percent and nearly double new hire retention.

Attendees will also receive a copy of the Scotiabank case study recently published by The Josh Bersin Company. To register, visit https://use.plum.io/scotiabank-webinar-rsvp-pr.

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.

