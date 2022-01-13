Global Facility Management (FM) Market Analysis Report 2021: Market will Return to Growth in 2021 but will Not Retrace Back to the 2019 Levels Until Early 2022

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Facility Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global facility management (FM) market suffered a significant shock due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the market is bouncing back, with future growth focused on technology and sustainability.

The industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by technology innovation, new business models, emerging value propositions, competitive disruption, and creative service offerings. FM services are commoditizing in many parts of the world, and there is a need for innovation and new value propositions if suppliers are to avoid the cost trap.



The future of FM is technology-enabled, and the pandemic accelerated digital technology use. The Internet of Things (IoT), big data, and advanced connectivity will drive efficiency for service suppliers and clients. Meanwhile, the global FM market fights to get back onto a growth curve. The market will return to growth in 2021 but will not retrace back to the 2019 levels until early 2022.



This study identifies the 15 most significant opportunities for growth across the short-, mid- and long-term future as the market recovers and redefines itself after the pandemic. This study also presents the growth outlook for the market until 2026. It analyzes the future of competition and the workplace, customer segments, service integration strategies, competitive trends, technology impact, and the market outlook for major regions, namely North America (NA), Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).



In such a big and mature industry, organic growth is hard to find. Therefore, companies need to innovate if they are to keep growing and remain profitable. The market will continue to move quickly toward service integration, sophisticated advisory services focused on business productivity, and merger and acquisition (M&A) activity. This shift from cost focus to complete client advisory services, outcome selling, and value creation will underpin critical transformations in the FM market over the next 6 years.



Post-COVID-19 innovation must focus on the digitalization of buildings, workplace optimization, providing healthy and safe buildings, new customer-centric business models, user experience, and holistic productivity solutions. There will be an increased need to focus on organizational resilience, sustainability, and augmented operations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Facility Management (FM) Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Chief Executive Officers' (CEOs') 360-Degree Perspective

Global FM Market in Numbers

Global FM Market Segmentation

Global FM Market Growth by Segment

Top Growth Opportunities

Top Predictions for the Global FM Market

Conclusions

3. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background

Market Definitions

Value Spectrum of FM Services

Geographic Scope

Questions this Study Will Answer

4. COVID-19 Trends, Disruptions, and Opportunities in FM

COVID-19 Pandemic - Areas of Ongoing Impact on the Global FM Market

COVID-19 Pandemic - Challenges Impacting the Market in 2021

COVID-19 Pandemic - Disruption to the Global FM Market

COVID-19 Pandemic - Main Areas of Impact

COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Service Type

COVID-19 Pandemic - Impacts and Risks by Customer Segment

Short-term FM Growth Opportunities

Medium-term FM Growth Opportunities

Long-term FM Growth Opportunities

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Summary of FM Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments

Future FM Trends

Global FM Market Evolution

Top Transformational Trends in FM

Global FM Universe Market

Key Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Delivery Model

Revenue Forecast by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Share by Region and Service Delivery

Revenue Share by Region and Service Delivery Model

Revenue Share by Region and Service Type

Revenue Share by Region and Customer Type

Revenue Share by Region and Country

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis by Region

FM Market Dynamics

Revenue Forecast by Service Delivery Model

FM Market Segmentation

Competitiveness

7. Competition Analysis

Competitive Outlook for FM

Key Competitors in the Global FM Market by Region

Key Companies in the FM Environment by Company Background

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share

8. Growth Opportunity Universe - Short-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Productive Remote Workforce

Growth Opportunity 2: Healthy Buildings

Growth Opportunity 3: Back to Work (Re-entry)

Growth Opportunity 4: Critical Customer Sectors

Growth Opportunity 5: Switching On

9. Growth Opportunity Universe - Medium-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 2: Sustainability

Growth Opportunity 3: Healthy and Safe Buildings

Growth Opportunity 4: Augmented Operations

Growth Opportunity 5: Contactless Services

10. Growth Opportunity Universe - Long-term Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Workplace Optimization and WCM

Growth Opportunity 2: Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 3: Data Analytics

Growth Opportunity 4: Hard Services

Growth Opportunity 5: Service Integration

11. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9mg9n

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900