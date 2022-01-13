Cystic Fibrosis Therapy Area Overview 2021: Notable Companies Include Abbvie, Chiesi, Sanofi, ReCode Therapeutics and Viatris

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cystic Fibrosis (CF) Therapy Area Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie
- Chiesi
- Genentech
- Gilead Sciences
- Laurent Pharma
- Nestle Health Science
- ReCode Therapeutics
- Sanofi
- TranslateBio
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Viatris
This Cystic Fibrosis (CF) therapy area report offers a comprehensive overview of the CF social media landscape, and provides insight into multiple stakeholder and company perspectives. Understand emergent signals and key trends amongst patients, caregivers, HCPs and digital opinion leaders, as well as the opportunities that exists for pharma to better engage with these groups.
The report, which is based on both machine and human-led analysis, uncovers the personas of online stakeholders, the key unmet needs, and opportunities for pharma to engage with the online customers. Insights from our report can help boost pharma companies' engagement strategies, identify potential opportunities and mitigate business risks.
Key Topics Covered:
CF Social Media Landscape Overview
- Social Media Conversation Architecture
- Media Type Characteristics
- Key Drivers of Conversation
The Patient Voice
- Overview of Patient and Caregiver Online Conversation in CF
- Key Patient and Caregiver Online Segments
- Existing Treatment Unmet Needs
- Summary and Opportunities from the Patient Conversation
Clinical Conversations
- Overview of HCP Online Conversation
- Professional Online Segments
- Conference Engagement
- DOL Identification
- Summary and Opportunities from the Clinical Conversation
Competitive Intelligence
- Key Company Social Media Activity
- Analysis of Company Earned vs Owned Online Activity
- Summary and Opportunities from the Pharma Conversation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kzs1yt
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com
