North American Mobile Asset Management Market Report 2021: Developing a MAM-as-a-Service Offering to Enter New Markets and Create New Revenue Stream

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over 2020-2026
Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers pursue new technologies, expand their distribution channel mix, and begin forging OEM partnerships. Both users and providers of mobile asset management solutions will want to monitor products and vendors in this category.
With supply chain issues dominating the news, Mobile Asset Management (MAM) solutions are gaining even more credibility and attention in the North American market. Each year, the publisher examines the mobile asset management solution category, defining MAM as solutions that remotely locate, monitor, and manage moveable assets that are outside of a company's four walls.
The typical mobile asset management offering includes a wireless hardware tracking device that can be attached to the asset or packaging. Also included are multiple environmental sensors (monitoring temperature, tilt, humidity, etc.), application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.
All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and the evolving needs revealed in this research. Current users signal that they expect their MAM requirements to expand quickly, going beyond simple asset location tracking to include richer sensor monitoring, sophisticated analyses, and more predictive and proactive planning capabilities.
Industries that offer high potential for MAM adoption include construction, transportation, oil and gas, agriculture, consumer electronics, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.
Basic capabilities can include geofencing, location tracking, sensor readings, alerts, and simple reports. More advanced features and options are available. Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined.
Revenue forecasts are provided for three product segments:
- Field Equipment Tracking
- Container and Trailer Tracking
- High-Value Cargo Tracking
Challenges to growth in today's mobile asset management market include:
- Change management worries
- Affordability concerns
- A lack of product expertise and awareness on the part of prospective customers
- Providers' over-dependence on their direct sales channels
- Continued gaps in LTE-M network coverage
Company interviews and profiles for this study include
- AT&T
- CalAmp
- OnAsset Intelligence
- Spireon
- Verizon
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- What are the current key providers in this industry?
- What is the current distribution channel mix?
- What is the revenue forecast for the mobile asset management market as a whole and for each of the three solution segments investigated?
- What are the top three strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile asset management industry?
- Who are key competitors in each of the three solution segments?
- What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile asset management industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Asset Management (MAM) Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Mobile Asset Management Market Scope of Analysis
- Mobile Asset Management Segmentation
- Key Competitors - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Key Growth Metrics - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Distribution Channels - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Growth Drivers - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Growth Restraints - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Revenue Forecast - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Revenue Forecast by Segment - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Competitive Environment - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Key Provider Profile - AT&T
- Key Provider Profile - CalAmp
- Key Provider Profile - OnAsset Intelligence
- Key Provider Profile - Spireon
- Key Provider Profile - Verizon
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
- Key Growth Metrics - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
- Revenue Forecast - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
- Forecast Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
- Key Growth Metrics - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
- Revenue Forecast - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
- Forecast Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment
- Growth Opportunity Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
- Key Growth Metrics - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
- Revenue Forecast - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
- Forecast Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment
4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Asset Management Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a MAM-as-a-Service Offering to Enter New Markets and Create New Revenue Stream, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 2: Forging OEM Agreements to Avoid Deployment Barriers and Increase Revenues, 2021
- Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing the Verticalization of MAM Solutions to Enhance Provider Revenues and Market Share, 2021
5. Next Steps
