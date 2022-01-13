North American Mobile Asset Management Market Report 2021: Developing a MAM-as-a-Service Offering to Enter New Markets and Create New Revenue Stream

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Issues Help Power Highly Competitive North American Mobile Asset Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.2% over 2020-2026

Revenue growth will be generated by both new and current customers as providers pursue new technologies, expand their distribution channel mix, and begin forging OEM partnerships. Both users and providers of mobile asset management solutions will want to monitor products and vendors in this category.

With supply chain issues dominating the news, Mobile Asset Management (MAM) solutions are gaining even more credibility and attention in the North American market. Each year, the publisher examines the mobile asset management solution category, defining MAM as solutions that remotely locate, monitor, and manage moveable assets that are outside of a company's four walls.

The typical mobile asset management offering includes a wireless hardware tracking device that can be attached to the asset or packaging. Also included are multiple environmental sensors (monitoring temperature, tilt, humidity, etc.), application software, cellular data network service, and a web-based administrative portal.



All stakeholders will want to track trends, partnership opportunities, and the evolving needs revealed in this research. Current users signal that they expect their MAM requirements to expand quickly, going beyond simple asset location tracking to include richer sensor monitoring, sophisticated analyses, and more predictive and proactive planning capabilities.



Industries that offer high potential for MAM adoption include construction, transportation, oil and gas, agriculture, consumer electronics, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.

Basic capabilities can include geofencing, location tracking, sensor readings, alerts, and simple reports. More advanced features and options are available. Adoption dynamics, strategic imperatives, and potential growth opportunities are examined.

Revenue forecasts are provided for three product segments:

Field Equipment Tracking

Container and Trailer Tracking

High-Value Cargo Tracking

Challenges to growth in today's mobile asset management market include:

Change management worries

Affordability concerns

A lack of product expertise and awareness on the part of prospective customers

Providers' over-dependence on their direct sales channels

Continued gaps in LTE-M network coverage

Company interviews and profiles for this study include

AT&T

CalAmp

OnAsset Intelligence

Spireon

Verizon

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What are the current key providers in this industry?

What is the current distribution channel mix?

What is the revenue forecast for the mobile asset management market as a whole and for each of the three solution segments investigated?

What are the top three strategic imperatives impacting today's mobile asset management industry?

Who are key competitors in each of the three solution segments?

What are the major growth drivers and growth restraints in today's mobile asset management industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Asset Management (MAM) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market

Mobile Asset Management Market Scope of Analysis

Mobile Asset Management Segmentation

Key Competitors - Mobile Asset Management Market

Key Growth Metrics - Mobile Asset Management Market

Distribution Channels - Mobile Asset Management Market

Growth Drivers - Mobile Asset Management Market

Growth Restraints - Mobile Asset Management Market

Forecast Assumptions - Mobile Asset Management Market

Revenue Forecast - Mobile Asset Management Market

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Mobile Asset Management Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Mobile Asset Management Market

Competitive Environment - Mobile Asset Management Market

Key Provider Profile - AT&T

Key Provider Profile - CalAmp

Key Provider Profile - OnAsset Intelligence

Key Provider Profile - Spireon

Key Provider Profile - Verizon

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

Key Growth Metrics - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

Revenue Forecast - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

Forecast Analysis - Field Equipment Tracking Segment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

Key Growth Metrics - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

Revenue Forecast - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

Forecast Analysis - Trailer and Container Tracking Segment

Growth Opportunity Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

Key Growth Metrics - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

Revenue Forecast - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

Forecast Analysis - High-Value Cargo Tracking Segment

4. Growth Opportunity Universe - Mobile Asset Management Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Developing a MAM-as-a-Service Offering to Enter New Markets and Create New Revenue Stream, 2021

Growth Opportunity 2: Forging OEM Agreements to Avoid Deployment Barriers and Increase Revenues, 2021

Growth Opportunity 3: Increasing the Verticalization of MAM Solutions to Enhance Provider Revenues and Market Share, 2021

5. Next Steps

