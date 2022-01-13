Global System-on-Chips' R&D Portfolio Analysis Report 2021: Technology Landscape, R&D Trends, Funding Trends, Innovation Areas, Applications Impacted, Prominent Companies, Growth Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global System-on-Chips' R&D Portfolio Analysis and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This technology and innovation study focuses on the benefits of SoC, the emerging trends in SoC hardware, and the growth opportunities that market participants can capitalize on.

The proliferation of IoT is driving demand for smart computing devices that offer an array of features and services such as real-time access to information, resources, and communications. To keep pace with these enhancements, devices have become more powerful and more complex, driving the need to integrate multiple systems on a single IC. A SoC integrates most components of a computer on a single IC and reduces the power, space, and costs required by large systems.

However, SoCs built on traditional bus-based and cross-bar communication architectures are being challenged by design limitations. Owing to the rapid advancement of and the growing demand for AI applications, sophisticated communication architecture that enables high throughput is seeing high demand.

A NoC architecture resembles computer networking architecture but significantly boosts chip performance. Semiconductor giants and private venture capitalists are showing interest and investing heavily in emerging SoC architectures such as RISC-V.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the System-on-Chips Market

1.2 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the System-on-Chips Industry

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.6 Research Methodology

2.0 Growth Environment

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Key Findings

3.0 SoC Technology Landscape

3.1 Technology Overview

3.2 SoCs Enable Compact and Efficient Solutions.

3.3 Application Landscape

3.4 Growth Drivers

3.5 Growth Restraints

4.0 SoC R&D Trends

4.1 R&D Ecosystem

4.2 Strategic Collaborations are a Key Trend to Address Technology Challenges.

4.3 Innovation Areas

4.4 Patent Landscape

4.5 The Efficient Integration of AI in Chip Systems will Lead to a Shift from Bus-based SoCs to NoCs.

5.0 Funding Trends

5.1 Funding Trend 1: Breakthroughs in IP Blocks for SoCs (the trend is Gaining Traction among Investors)

5.2 Funding Trend 2: Government Funding Bodies are Actively Supporting SoC Innovation.

5.3 The Venture Arms of Semiconductor Giants are Actively Investing in RISC-V Processors for SoCs.

6.0 Companies to Action

6.1 SIFive, The United States

6.2 MediaTek Inc., Taiwan

6.3 Qualcomm Inc., The United States

6.4 Arteris Inc., The United States

6.5 Kalray Corporation, France

7.0 Growth Opportunities

7.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Technology Licensing to Provide Multiple Revenue Streams

7.2 Growth Opportunity 2: RISC-V IP Cores for Customized SoCs

7.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Automotive SoCs to Provide Enhanced Security

8.0 Industry Contacts

