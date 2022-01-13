United States Pet Market 2021 Review: Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pet Market Focus: Pet Product Retail and Internet Shopping Trends, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The industry term omnichannel recognizes that consumers now routinely shop both in-store and digitally - such that by mid-decade half of pet product spending will take place outside of stores.
This report provides a numbers-focused update on pet product retail sales and shopping patterns in the U.S., with a focus on the rise of pet product e-commerce since the advent of COVID-19.
Report coverage and quantification concentrates on the mass-market, pet specialty, and veterinary sectors, including shopper demographics, and includes focus chapters on pet food and pet medications and flea control.
The information contained in this report was obtained from primary and secondary research. Primary research includes proprietary online consumer polls of U.S. adult pet owners (age 18+), conducted on an ongoing basis by the publisher, to measure purchasing patterns and attitudes regarding pet products and services. These surveys include approximately 2,000 pet owners and are based on national, online research panels that are census representative on the primary demographic measures of age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and household income. The surveys cited in this report were conducted between February and December 2021, thereby capturing COVID-19 pandemic impacts.
The pet ownership and pet owner demographic data draw on trended MRI-Simmons National Consumer Study data through the Fall 2021 release, with field dates from November 2020 through November 2021.
Secondary research includes information- and data-gathering from consumer business and trade publications, including Pet Age, Pet Business, Pet Food Processing, Pet Product News International, Petfood Industry; company profiles in trade and consumer publications; annual reports of companies in the pet market; and information culled from the publisher's extensive pet market research database and report collection.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Overview of Sales and Shares
- The Pet Industry Omnimarket
- Topline Pet Product Sales
- Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares
- Focus on Pet Food
- Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales
- Walmart Tops the Charts
- Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance
- Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food
- Demographics for Buying Pet Food Online
- Focus on Pet Medications
- Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Medication Sales
- Online Share of Prescription Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping
- Veterinary Sector Strength, Jump in E-Commerce for Flea Control
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control
- Flea Control E-Commerce Lowers B&M Customer Base
Chapter 2: Overview of Sales and Shares
- Chapter Highlights
- Competitive Landscape
- The Pet Industry Omnimarket
- Topline Pet Product Sales
- Retail Channel Pet Product Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Food/Treat Sales and Shares
- Retail Channel Pet Supplies (Non-Food) Sales and Shares
Chapter 3: Focus on Pet Food
- Chapter Highlights
- Category Shopping Overview
- Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Food Sales
- Walmart Tops the Charts
- Growth in Internet Shopping Flattens Other Channel Performance
- Cross-Channel Shopping Patterns for Pet Food
- Growth Demographics for Buying Pet Food Online
- Detailed Demographic Tables
Chapter 4: Focus on Pet Medications
- Category Shopping Overview
- Internet Vs. Brick-And-Mortar Pet Medication Sales
- Online Share of Prescription Flea/Tick/Heartworm Shopping
- Veterinary Sector Strength, Rise in E-Commerce for Flea Control
- Cross-Channel Shopping for Flea Control Tilts Online
- E-Commerce Competition Lowers B&M Customer Base for Flea Control
- Detailed Demographic Tables
- Appendix: Map of Census Regions and Sub-Regions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqy8vm
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.