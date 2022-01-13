Immuron Receives European Patent on Drug Composition to Treat Travelers' Diarrhea

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN, an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the prevention and treatment of gut mediated pathogens, is pleased to announce that it has been granted a European Patent for compositions and methods for treating travelers' diarrhea.

European Patent 3159357, entitled "Composition and method for the treatment and prevention of enteric bacterial infections", was granted on January 5, 2022.

Immuron is validating the patent in the following European member states, France, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Greece and United Kingdom. The European registration adds to Immuron's patent position for compositions and methods for treating travelers' diarrhea in Australia, India, Canada and the Unites States.

Infectious diarrhea is the most common illness reported by travelers visiting developing countries and among US troops deployed overseas. The morbidity and associated discomfort stemming from diarrhea decreases daily performance, affects judgment, decreases morale, and declines operational readiness. The first line of treatment for infectious diarrhea is the prescription of antibiotics. Unfortunately, in the last decade, several enteric pathogens have an increasing resistance to commonly prescribed antibiotics. In addition, travelers' diarrhea is now recognized by the medical community to result in post-infectious sequelae, including post-infectious irritable bowel syndrome and several post-infectious autoimmune diseases. A preventative treatment that protects against enteric diseases is a high priority objective for the US Military.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:



Dr Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com US INVESTOR CONTACT



Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies Inc.

+1-407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

About Immuron

Immuron Limited (IMCIMRN, is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com