Global Next-Generation Data Storage Technologies 2022: Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Banking and Home Automation are the Core Sectors Leveraging Data Storage Advancements

The demand for data storage technologies stems from the need to efficiently and quickly process large data sets in critical applications such as Big Data, AI, and IoT. Over the years, data storage technologies have evolved on the back of advancements in the components used in storage devices and technologies.

The key factors driving the growth of the data storage industry are the developments across industries and government bodies with respect to digitalization; operations are also becoming data-centric processes.

The need to store and process large amounts of data has encouraged innovation in the industry. Data storage finds its prime application in the manufacturing, healthcare, banking, and home automation sectors.

This technology and innovation study offers insight into ongoing developments in the data storage technologies industry. It focuses on the technology used in existing storage devices and emerging technologies for SSDs, MRAM, C-RAM, NVMe, dynamic memory, ReRAM, FeRAM, persistent memory, and DNA storage.

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

3. Data Storage Technology Landscape

3.1 Data Storage - Technology Overview

3.2 Technology Overview - Primary Data Storage

3.3 Technology Overview - Secondary Data Storage

3.4 Pros and Cons of Different Types of Data Storage Technologies

3.5 Technology Comparison - Primary versus Secondary Data Storage

4. Key Data Storage Technologies

4.1 SSDs offer Low Power Consumption and Withstand Extreme Temperatures

4.2 Magnetoresistive Ram (MRAM) Enables Quick Access to Data and Robust Storage

4.3 Chalcogenide (C)-RAM Enables Reduced Latency and Longer Data Retention

4.4 High-performance NVMe Technologies are Ideal for Data-driven Businesses

4.5 Dynamic Memory Enables Large-scale Data Storage without Upper Limits

4.6 Patent Assessment across Various Memory Technologies - SSDs

4.7 Patent Assessment across Various Memory Technologies - ReRAM, MRAM, and NVMe

5. Factors Influencing Technology Development and the Adoption of Data Storage Technologies

5.1 Growth Drivers for Technology Adoption - Advancements in AI and Big Data

5.2 Growth Restraints for Technology Adoption - Poor Stability and Privacy Concerns

5.3 Storage Class Memory, Computational Memory, and Internet-based Storage Management are Enabling Progressive Storage

5.4 Notable Data Storage Technology Advancements

5.5 Emerging Data Storage Technologies Aid Big Data

5.6 Emerging Data Storage Technologies Provide Enhanced Performance

5.7 Digital Platforms and IoT Boost Innovation in Data Storage

6. Emerging Opportunities for Data Storage Technologies

6.1 Impact of Advancements in Data Storage on Various Industries

6.2 Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive, Banking and Home Automation are the Core Sectors Leveraging Data Storage Advancements

6.3 The Evolution of the Education, Retail, Government, Security, and Aerospace and Defense Sectors is Aided by Data Storage Technologies

7. Industry Best Practices: Strategic Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions, and New Product Launches

7.1 Technology Acquisitions Enhance Market Offerings

7.2 Strategic Alliances Deliver New Capabilities in Data Storage Technologies

7.3 Top Participants' Mergers and Acquisitions Pave the Way for Advanced Product Technology

7.4 Product Innovation Focuses on Low Power Efficiency and High-performance Data Storage Technology

7.5 Product Innovation Focuses on X-NAND Technology and NVMe PCIe SDDs

8. Companies to Action

8.1 SPI NAND Flash Memory for Reliable Storage Applications

8.2 Gen 3 NVMe SSD for the Mid-range Segment

8.3 NVMe RAID Accelerator for Improved Server Boot Resilience

8.4 High-capacity SSDs based on Computational Storage

8.5 High-capacity SSD Accelerator based on Computational Storage

9. Growth Opportunities

9.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Emerging Embedded Memory Technologies for the IoT Sector

9.2 Growth Opportunity 2: SSD Advancements for Improved Storage Capacity

9.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Data Storage Technologies for AI and ML

10. Key Contacts



