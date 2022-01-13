Central Lab Benchmarking, Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Environment, Featuring ACM, Barc Labs, Bioscientia, Celerion, Cirion and Eurofins

Dublin, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Central Lab Benchmarking & Market Dynamics (2nd Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As the central lab service provider space continues to grow and evolve, to stay abreast of the market landscape 124 qualified decision-makers were surveyed to gather their insights on industry trends and market dynamics.
Respondents also evaluated over 20 central lab service providers on key performance measures. For the purpose of this report, "central lab" is defined as a vendor that supplies specimen collection kits, logistics services, safety alerts, and a wide variety of laboratory testing services as well as providing lab reports to investigators.
With this report, both study sponsors and central lab providers will gain insight into a number of important topics and metrics pertinent to their understanding of the central lab service provider space. In addition to service provider selection and performance evaluations, this report delves into topics such as predicted the future growth of central lab services, geographic locations of central lab tests, the usage of preferred providers, as well as respondents' perspectives on awareness, familiarity, reported usage and perceived leadership of central lab providers.
What You Will Learn:
Study Sponsors
- Learn the criteria used by peers to select central lab providers to help strategically and scientifically evaluate central lab bids for your business
- Assess performance data provided in this report to select a provider that excels in areas important to you and/or determine how your current provider is performing relative to their competition
- Understand industry trends and practices for outsourcing central lab activities
Central Lab Providers
- Understand the service areas expected to grow in demand as well as geographic trends associated with central lab testing to ensure your services are aligned with market needs
- Determine the attributes and metrics critical to study sponsors in their selection of central lab providers to assess whether your lab is marketing its abilities in the areas deemed important by sponsors
- Gain knowledge of customers' views of your performance and that of your competitors to be able to sufficiently tout your strengths and improve on perceived weaknesses
Key Topics Covered:
Market Dynamics and Outsourcing Environment
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Outsourcing of Central Lab Activities
- Central Lab Preferred Providers
- Central Lab Sole Sourcing
- Outsourcing Practices
Service Offerings and Regional Activity
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Central Lab Services
- Growth in Services Offered by Central Labs
- Growth in Genomics Services
- Growth in Soluble Biomarker Services
- Compounds Using Biomarkers
- Central Lab Expense by Phase
- Central Lab Regional Activity
Central Lab Service Provider Metrics and Selection
- Primary Section Takeaways
- Factors for Selecting a Central Lab
- Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection
- Central Lab Leaders
- Central Lab Providers Familiarity
- Expected Proposal Requests
- Central Lab Usage
- Central Labs on Preferred Provider Lists
- Central Labs Summary Table
Service Provider Performance and Loyalty
- Primary Section Takeaways
- A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations
- Performance Across Service Providers
- Customer Loyalty
Study Data
- Number of Central Lab Preferred Providers
- Central Lab Activities Awarded to Preferred Providers
- Central Lab Sole Sourcing
- Outsourcing Central Lab Activities
- Proportion of Work Outsourced to CRO Performing Clinical Work
- Complexity of Central Lab Needs
- Central Lab Regional Activity
- Factors for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Central Lab Expense by Phase
- Growth in Services Offered by Central Labs
- Growth in Genomics Services
- Growth in Soluble Biomarker Services
- Compounds Using Biomarkers
- Attributes for Selecting a Central Lab Service Provider
- Attributes Increasing in Importance for Provider Selection
- Central Lab Leaders
- Central Lab Provider Familiarity
- Central Labs on Preferred Provider Lists
- Expected Proposal Requests
- Central Lab Usage
- Central Lab Service Provider Drill-downs
Companies Mentioned
- ACM
- Barc Labs
- Bioscientia
- Celerion
- Cirion
- Covance/LabCorp
- CRL
- Eurofins
